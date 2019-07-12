Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 Goa CM seeks resigna ...
Nation, Politics

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 8:24 pm IST
With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House has reduced to mere five.
The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)
 The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday sought the resignation of four of his ministers as he wants to induct four new faces into the cabinet to accommodate the Congress defectors.

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately.

 

"I have asked Goa forward party Minister Vijay Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palekar and one independent legislator to step down from their positions. I am inducting four new ministers in the cabinet, Sawant told ANI over phone.

This political development comes a day after the merger of 10 Goa Congress MLAs into the BJP.

Responding to Sawant's demand, Goa Forward ministers took to the Twitter and wrote: "We are a part of the NDA and had joined the BJP-led state government after talks with the national leadership of the BJP. The present state BJP leaders were not part of the discussions then."

"As such we will take appropriate steps only after talking with NDA leadership at Centre. We have not yet received any official communication from BJP central leaders. On the contrary, we have received indications that the matter will be sorted out amicably," another tweet read.

On the night of July 10, Goa CM Sawant had arrived in Delhi along with 10 MLAs to meet senior party leaders including working President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategy and further political developments.

Following this, the rebel MLAs joined the party in Delhi in presence of Working President J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ahead of speculated induction of some of them in the state Cabinet next day.

With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House has reduced to mere five.

These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa.

...
Tags: pramod sawant, bjp, congress
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)

Confident we will win vote of confidence: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

'I do not want to disclose but I am confident that we will win the vote of confidence motion,' former Karnataka CM and Congress leader said referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement in the House that he was ready to face a floor test. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur talks: Pilgrims' safety high on India's agenda

While India has already been building a bridge on its side to provide all-weather connectivity for the Kartarpur corridor, it has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on their side as it would provide safe and secure movement of the pilgrims while also addressing concerns over flooding. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham