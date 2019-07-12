Cops to check violation of rules in issuing weapon licenses to U'khand sacked BJP MLA

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has been ordered to check violation of rules in the issuance of weapon licenses to suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion and his family. (Photo: File)

Haridwar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has been ordered to check violation of rules in the issuance of weapon licenses to suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion and his family.

Champion recently made headlines after a video purportedly showing him dancing to a Bollywood number with guns in hand went viral.

"SSP Haridwar has been ordered to investigate the case and check violation of rules in issuing of weapon licenses to the MLA and his family. If the violation is found then action will be taken," DG (Law and Order), Ashok Kumar told ANI.

This comes after Champion on Thursday wrote to Uttarakhand Police seeking security at his residence.

Champion in his letter contended that he was receiving threats on Facebook after his video went viral.

The MLA asserted that the video could be used against him for provoking people's sentiments who might cause harm to him or his family.

In his letter, he maintained that the viral video was dubbed and edited deliberately in a bid to defame him.