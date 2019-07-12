Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 Congress, BJP go hot ...
Nation, Politics

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.
The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)
 The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, the Congress and the BJP have decided to move their legislators to different hotels in the city after the Assembly proceedings on Friday.

Congress MLAs will be lodged at Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts while those of the BJP will stay at Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru. The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.

 

"All party MLAs will move to a hotel and come back on Monday," senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa told media persons here.

The rebel Congress MLAs were also supposed to be present in the Assembly session, which is currently underway.

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader.

Chikkodi legislator and chief whip of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Ganesh Hukkeri, had directed MLAs to attend the Assembly session for passage of the Finance Bill on Friday.

Hukkeri had also said that the Assembly will discuss several other matters and the absent MLAs will be disqualified under the 'anti-defection law'.

For the last few days, the dissident Congress-JDS MLAs were staying at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai. Following which, Congress leader DK Shivakumar had gone to there pacify them but to no avail.

Ever since the Karnataka coalition plunged into crisis, Congress has repeatedly accused the BJP of trying to topple the government, an allegation denied by the BJP.

The ten rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs had moved the top court, seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation and to not proceed with the applications for their disqualification from the House.

After hearing their plea, the Supreme Court today ordered a status quo until July 16.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Deepak Gupta will again hear the matter on Tuesday.

The order on status quo was given after hearing counsels--Mukul Rohtagi for the rebel MLAs and Abishek Manu Singhvi for Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The bench had on Thursday directed the Speaker to meet the rebel MLAs who were asked to give their resignations afresh in person. The Speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary.

Rohatgi argued that the Speaker was answerable to the court, except under "certain circumstances". "He may not respond under certain sections and provisions, he is entitled to exemption," he submitted.
Earlier in the day, the Speaker agreed to meet at 4 pm three of the five rebel

Congress MLAs, who have tendered their resignations in the "prescribed" format.
Kumar last night had dismissed the MLAs' charge of delaying a decision on the resignations to help the government.

"I need to examine these resignations (of rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine. The Supreme Court has asked me to take a decision. I have video-graphed everything and I will send it to the Supreme Court," said Kumar.

The 13-month old coalition government is starting a collapse following the resignation of 16 of the Congress and JD(S) MLAs who cited a range of issue from allegedly being sidelined to declined ministerial berth in the government.

Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

...
Tags: jd(s), congress, coalition
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)

Confident we will win vote of confidence: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

'I do not want to disclose but I am confident that we will win the vote of confidence motion,' former Karnataka CM and Congress leader said referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement in the House that he was ready to face a floor test. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur talks: Pilgrims' safety high on India's agenda

While India has already been building a bridge on its side to provide all-weather connectivity for the Kartarpur corridor, it has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on their side as it would provide safe and secure movement of the pilgrims while also addressing concerns over flooding. (Photo: ANI)

JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Jharkhand from Saturday

Sources said the Core Group will also meet on Sunday to thrash out strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham