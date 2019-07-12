Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 BJP uses money and t ...
Nation, Politics

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
Rahul made these remarks after appearing in a court here in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him.
Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)
 Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)

Ahmedabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of using money and power to bring down the state government.

"BJP brings down the state government by using money and threats wherever it can. You saw it in Goa, in North-East. They are trying to do it in Karnataka. This is their method. They have money, power. So, they use it. That is the reality," he said while talking to reporters here.

 

Asked how the Congress will strengthen then, Rahul said: "The Congress party gets strengthened by the truth. We are fighting for the truth."

Rahul made these remarks after appearing in a court here in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him. Rahul was granted bail by the court.

Talking about the criminal defamation case, Rahul said: "More I am attacked, more I will fight with love...but I will not budge from the path of truth."

"It is an attempt to subdue, to threaten. But this doesn't make a difference to me. I don't fear. I will keep fighting. This fight is about the Constitution, for the future of the country, fight against corruption, and fight against injustice. It will go on," added Gandhi.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, bjp, karnataka crisis
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

Confident we will win vote of confidence: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

'I do not want to disclose but I am confident that we will win the vote of confidence motion,' former Karnataka CM and Congress leader said referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement in the House that he was ready to face a floor test. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur talks: Pilgrims' safety high on India's agenda

While India has already been building a bridge on its side to provide all-weather connectivity for the Kartarpur corridor, it has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on their side as it would provide safe and secure movement of the pilgrims while also addressing concerns over flooding. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham