Nation Politics 12 Jun 2022 Crop holiday: YSRC w ...
Nation, Politics

Crop holiday: YSRC working to resolve farmers’ issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2022, 8:34 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2022, 8:34 am IST
Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy said the government was committed to the welfare of farmers
Reddy refuted the allegations of Naidu who held Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the crop holiday and objected to the proposed tour of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to Konaseema. — Representational image/DC
 Reddy refuted the allegations of Naidu who held Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the crop holiday and objected to the proposed tour of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to Konaseema. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy said that the YSRC government was working to resolve the issues brought up by Konaseema farmers regarding a crop holiday.

The farmers mainly cultivate paddy in Konaseema in the Kharif season and were raising concerns over low non-remunerative prices. They demanded a huge increase in the minimum support price paddy, but in vain. The Konaseema Rythu Parirakshana Samiti then decided to shun paddy cultivation over an estimated 40,000 acres.

 

Ministers, collector Himanshu Shukla and officials were conducting talks with the farmers to withdraw the crop holiday decision.

Nagi Reddy said the government was committed for the welfare of farmers. He urged the people not to believe the provocative statements of Opposition leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, who he said were “politically rejected.”

He refuted the allegations of Naidu who held Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the crop holiday and objected to the proposed tour of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to Konaseema.  He said the Opposition leaders were conspiring against the government.

 

Nagi Reddy said the Chief Minister had fulfilled 96 per cent of his poll promises.

He had the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had credited crores directly into bank accounts of farmers for agriculture and associated sectors in the past three years. besides providing nine hours of free electricity to farmers and implemented free insurance too. He stated that 133.53 lakh tonnes of paddy produced in AP in 2021-22 which is 11 lakh tonnes higher than previous years.

He recalled that the Naidu government had implemented Section 30 in Konaseema and suppressed farmer agitations when they announced crop holiday. He assured that the Agriculture Mission would take up any issue of Konaseema farmers to the notice of the Chief Minister and resolve them.

 

Listing out the promises made by Naidu before coming to power, Nagi Reddy said the TD chief has cheated the farmers without fulfilling them. He asked why Pawan Kalyan hadn’t question Naidu over the unfulfilled promises.

...
Tags: konaseema crop holiday, konaseema rythu parirakshana samiti, naidu government section 30 konaseema


Latest From Nation

A file photo of minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:DC)

Congress, BJP use religion in politics, alleges KTR

A file photo of autorickshaws. (Photo: DC)

Locals tired of auto drivers refusing rides in Hyderabad

Hussainsagar Lake (DC)

GHMC, HMDA get 6 weeks over Hussainsagar land grab

File photo of Charminar (Image: DC)

Battered road from Charminar to Yakutpura endangers drivers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP wins Rajya Sabha poll cliffhangers

Ajay Maken. (PTI)

BJP, Congress win 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Karnataka, Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala flash the victory sign as they celebrate their victory in the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Presidential poll: Mamata invites leaders of 22 non-BJP parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — PTI

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

After SC verdict boost, KCR leaves on Bharat Yatra today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->