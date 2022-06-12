Nation Politics 12 Jun 2022 Congress protest on ...
Nation, Politics

Congress protest on June 13 at ED office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 12, 2022, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2022, 6:56 am IST
Congress leaders conduct a padayatra from the Peddamma Talli temple to the ED office
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
 Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Hyderabad: The Congress will hold a protest at the Enforcement Directorate office here on June 13 against the summons given to party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders conduct a padayatra from the Peddamma Talli temple to the ED office.

This was decided at a TPCC meeting at Indira Bhavan on Saturday. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said Congress activists will stage protests at ED offices in all states and UTs whenever Rahul Gandhi attends the ED probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were trying to defame the Gandhi-Nehru family, he alleged.

 

Revanth Reddy recalled that Rahul Gandhi had wanted to continue probe the National Herald case in 2012, when the UPA was in power. He said an all-party meeting would be conducted on June 15 over law and order situation in the state. The Congress will take up Bachavo Hyderabad agitation from the same day.

...
Tags: congress protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Security personnel stand alert, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Two persons die in protests over comments against Prophet

Ajay Maken. (PTI)

BJP wins Rajya Sabha poll cliffhangers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — PTI

Presidential poll: Mamata invites leaders of 22 non-BJP parties

Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirumala on Friday after their wedding held at Mahabalipuram on Thursday. (Twitter)

Nayanthara, Vignesh tender apologies to Balaji devotees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP wins Rajya Sabha poll cliffhangers

Ajay Maken. (PTI)

Presidential poll: Mamata invites leaders of 22 non-BJP parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — PTI

Anti-Prophet talk: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Jindal

Nupur Sharma. (ANI file)

'Time to write our own history', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with with author Omendra Ratnu during the launch of the book 'Maharaja: Sahastra Varshon Ka Dharmyudh' in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->