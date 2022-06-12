Congress protest on June 13 at ED office

Hyderabad: The Congress will hold a protest at the Enforcement Directorate office here on June 13 against the summons given to party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders conduct a padayatra from the Peddamma Talli temple to the ED office.

This was decided at a TPCC meeting at Indira Bhavan on Saturday. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said Congress activists will stage protests at ED offices in all states and UTs whenever Rahul Gandhi attends the ED probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were trying to defame the Gandhi-Nehru family, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy recalled that Rahul Gandhi had wanted to continue probe the National Herald case in 2012, when the UPA was in power. He said an all-party meeting would be conducted on June 15 over law and order situation in the state. The Congress will take up Bachavo Hyderabad agitation from the same day.