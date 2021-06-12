TRS loyalists lose hopes on nominated posts

Leaders like Tula Uma, E. Ravinder Reddy and others who strove hard for the party right from the beginning are now with Rajender as they feel neglected by the leadership, a TRS leader said. — Twitter

KARIMNAGAR: The hopes of several committed leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), who have been with the party through thick and thin since its inception, of getting some nominated posts seem to be just a mirage. Many of them are losing hope of landing in a nominated post, as the announcement of which has been getting delayed for long.

They now feel that the party will further postpone the announcement following the resignation of former minister Etala Rajendar from the Assembly which necessitates a byelection to the Huzurabad constituency.

Many leaders in the erstwhile Karimnagar district who did not get any recognition expected that the party would consider their efforts after registering a thumping victory for the second time in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Right from the panchayat elections held in January 2019 to the Nagarjunasagar bypoll and the municipal corporation elections in Khammam and Warangal held last month, the party leadership has been postponing the announcement of nominated posts.

The Coronavirus second wave also contributed to the TRS decision to put the announcement of nominated posts on the backburner.

Meanwhile, a TRS leader, on condition of anonymity, said the party leadership was playing tricks with committed workers so as not to lose them. Whenever there are elections, the party leadership lures leaders from other parties and assures them of nominated posts. In doing so, they are ignoring the loyal workers.

Leaders like Tula Uma, E. Ravinder Reddy and others who strove hard for the party right from the beginning are now with Rajender as they feel neglected by the leadership, the TRS leader said.

Following the recent appointments by party supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Vice-Chancellors of all universities, the aspirants were expecting that all nominated posts would be filled soon.

However, the TRS sources said that Chandrashekar Rao had prepared the final list of leaders to be accommodated in the nominated posts. There are several posts to be filled in various corporations along with chairpersons to ST, SC and BC commissions and to the state treasury department.

One of the Muslim leaders of the TRS alleged that the party was showing discrimination against the leaders of the community. It is considering the people of Muslim community as vote bank. Either in the TSPSC or in appointing the Vice-Chancellors of universities, it did not allot any post to people belonged to Muslim community, he said.

“In Karimnagar district alone, there are more than 50,000 people who belong to the Muslim community. If the party will not give proper recognition and major share in nominated posts to true party workers belonging to Muslim community, then it is going to face tough times in the days to come,” he added.