79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Politics 12 Jun 2020 Congress govt in Raj ...
Nation, Politics

Congress govt in Rajasthan feels tremors of Rajya Sabha polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 12, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Party shifts MLAs to camp to prevent poaching, blames BJP
Randeep Surjewala
 Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi/Jaipur: Amid claims by its state leadership that the BJP was trying to destabilise its government in Rajasthan, the Congress rushed senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to speak to the MLAs and keep the flock together ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls.

Sources in both Delhi and Rajasthan said all Congress MLAs were moved to Shiv Vilas resort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Some Independents backing the Congress government also reached the resort for a meeting Thursday evening, attended by AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Mr Pilot left soon afterwards, but may rejoin the MLAs later.

 

On Wednesday, Congess chief whip Mahesh Joshi wrote to the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau that “like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, in Rajasthan our MLAs and Independents supporting us are being lured in an attempt to destabilise a democratically-elected government”.

The party, which lost its government in Madhya Pradesh in March, is being extra careful. It may be recalled that some Gujarat Congress MLAs are also holed up at a resort in Ambaji, Rajasthan. Rajya Sabha polls are due to be held in Gujarat too.

Sources said the immediate bone of contention in the faction-ridden Rajasthan unit is the Rajya Sabha candidature of senior leader K.C. Venugopal, known to be close to Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan has three Rajya Sabha seats up for election. Two are expected to go to the Congress and one to the BJP, which has stirred speculation by putting up two candidates, not one. To win, each candidate needs 51 first preference votes.

The BJP can, however, turn the tables if it gets the support of 12 Independents, now backing the Congress.

...
Tags: randeep surjewala, rajasthan political crisis
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

(AP file photo)

India stresses on keeping Nepal ties friendly

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his birthday at his ward in RIMS hospital in Ranchi. PTI photo

JD-U makes Lalu posterboy of corruption on his birthday

The Tamil Nadu officer went over to Kerala to investigate the death of a pregnant elephant that captured the nation's attention.

What's she doing here? Chennai forester's visit to Palakkad raises eyebrows in Kerala

Representational image

Shivraj, Kamal Nath trade barbs over 'adharm' Vs 'punishing sinners'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shivraj, Kamal Nath trade barbs over 'adharm' Vs 'punishing sinners'

Representational image

JD-U makes Lalu posterboy of corruption on his birthday

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his birthday at his ward in RIMS hospital in Ranchi. PTI photo

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to some Congress MLAs

File image of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

BJP central leadership snubs BSY

Senior congress leader Mallikarjuna kharge along with congress president D K Shiva Kumar and congress leaderv Siddharamaiah filed nominations for Rajyashaba member at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo Satish.B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham