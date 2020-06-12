79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Politics 12 Jun 2020 Andhra Cabinet green ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Cabinet greenlights CBI probe into AP Fibernet project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 12, 2020, 9:26 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 9:26 am IST
YSRC government likely to ask CBI to probe purchases made under TDP welfare schemes
The YSRC government alleges corruption in the Fibrenet project during the previous TDP regime.
 The YSRC government alleges corruption in the Fibrenet project during the previous TDP regime.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has given the nod for the Cabinet sub-committee's recommendation for a CBI probe into irregularities that took place during the previous TDP term in AP Fibernet and other schemes.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday approved the Cabinet sub-committee report on illegalities in AP Fibe-rnet, Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, Christmas Kanuka and Ramzan Tohfa schemes, and found anomalies during the TD regime in the implementation of the schemes and directed for a further probe by CBI.

 

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, minister for I&PR Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said the sub-committee submitted its report which recommended a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in AP Fibernet (Optic Fibre Grid) project and purchases made for the other three schemes.

The minister said that in the primary investigation, it was found that a large number of irregularities, including nepotism, had taken place in the AP Fibernet Project. He stated that the project was allotted to people who are not qualified for carrying it out and nearly Rs 700 crore of corruption had taken place.

He further stated that it was allotted to Terra Software, a company owned by Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad, who is close to the TD leadership. He was also accused in EVM tampering case.

“Misappropriation added to corruption and nepotism took place right from acquiring set-top boxes to the appointment of officials and showing favouritism while implementing the contract, which was given to the favoured party while setting aside the bid of a Central government institution, though it was the lowest bidder. Even during the distribution of set-top boxes, four companies were called and the government agreed to share the contract, but in reality, only Terra Software was given the entire distribution work,” he pointed out.

“Similarly, in welfare schemes like Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, Ram-zan Tofa, and Christmas Kanuka, irregularities were found during the procurement of supplies, where nearly Rs 150 crore of corruption was identified in primary investigation. Purchases, including of milk products, were made in an arbitrary manner and on all these irregularities, the Cabinet has ordered for CBI enquiry for further investigation,” the minister said.

...
Tags: ramzan tohfa, christmas kanuka, tdp andhra pradesh, ysrc government, jagan mohan reddy, ap fibrenet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Delhi people have started creating ICUs and isolation wards at home and in housing societies. (DC Photo)

Delhi Desperate: COVID-19 patients setting up ICUs at home

A firefighter sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a containment zone in Chennai on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

Small drop in corona positive cases in Tamil Nadu but no respite in Chennai

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. (DC file photo)

Vikramarka: I asked KCR for an appointment. He put me under house arrest

This is the second instance of a COVID-19 victim's body being given to the wrong family.

Hyderabad Covid-19 victim’s body given to wrong family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to some Congress MLAs

File image of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

BJP central leadership snubs BSY

Senior congress leader Mallikarjuna kharge along with congress president D K Shiva Kumar and congress leaderv Siddharamaiah filed nominations for Rajyashaba member at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo Satish.B)

BJP Central leadership consulted me on Rajya Sabha candidates: BSY

File image of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

PM Modi's vocal for local slogan to divert attention from real issues: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham