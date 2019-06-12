Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jun 2019 Kolkata Police rout ...
Nation, Politics

Kolkata Police rout BJP workers protesting against TMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 12, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC government in West Bengal.
As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up. (Photo: ANI)
 As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: BJP workers on Wednesday launched a massive protest in the heart of Kolkata to protest against killings of party workers across the state.

As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up.

 

Kolkata Police also baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street in the city.

They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC government.

 

 

BJP workers carrying party flags were seen climbing up barricades set up by Kolkata Police to reach the police headquarters. This is when police shot off the water cannons to disperse the crowd.

...
Tags: kolkata, protests, bjp wokers, tmc, kolkata police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He said, 'The Chandrayaan 2 Mission contains three components and the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III.'(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, to be launched on July 15

India requested Pakistan to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to Bishkek. (Photo: File)

PM's aircraft not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

Chief Minister of Assam, Sabanand Sonwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

PM Modi meets governors of 3 states, Assam CM

Naramada was wanted in 65 offences in Gadchiroli including murders, arson and encounters. (Photo: File)

Maoist leaders Narmada, her husband arrested in Gadchiroli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai to be part of the show?

Renu Desai.
 

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

In every relationship, people learn strategies for working with their partner's personality. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi meets governors of 3 states, Assam CM

Chief Minister of Assam, Sabanand Sonwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

Yogi holds meet with official to review law and order, issue of women security in UP

The meeting was attended by District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) from all districts across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Sonia, Priyanka makes first visit to Raebareli after win, to hold review meeting

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata is provoking violence in WB; employing party workers, police for it: Supriyo

'Chief Minister herself is provoking violence in the state and employing party workers and police for it,' Supriyo said. (Photo: ANI)

Madrasas don't breed nature like Godse, Pragya Thakur: Azam Khan

'If you want to help, improve their standard. Build buildings for madrasas, provide them furniture and midday meal facility,' Khan said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham