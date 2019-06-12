Kolkata Police rout BJP workers protesting against TMC

As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: BJP workers on Wednesday launched a massive protest in the heart of Kolkata to protest against killings of party workers across the state.

As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up.

Kolkata Police also baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street in the city.

They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC government.

#WATCH: Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC govt. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/RxIGPSqBGd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

BJP workers carrying party flags were seen climbing up barricades set up by Kolkata Police to reach the police headquarters. This is when police shot off the water cannons to disperse the crowd.