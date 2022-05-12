TRS Hyderabad unit allotted Rs 100cr land

HYDERABAD: The plans of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to have its party offices in all districts including Hyderabad moved one step closer to reality on Wednesday with the state government issuing orders allotting 4,935 square yards of land in NBT Nagar on Road No. 12 Banjara Hills.

The 4,935 square yard plot, as per conservative market estimates, can fetch around Rs 100 crore in the open market with the upper estimate put at Rs 148 crore, according to construction industry experts.

As per GO Ms No. 47 issued by the revenue department on Wednesday, signed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, allocation of the plot of land follows a recommendation from the chief commissioner of land administration. The allotted land should be used for construction of the Hyderabad district TRS office, the orders said.

The land is situated in Survey No. 403/p of Shaikpet village and mandal of Hyderabad district and is located in Survey Nos. 18/p, and 21/p in Block K, Ward 12, NBT Nagar, Road No 12, Banjara Hills.