TD spreading lies on mass contact programme: YSRC

Published May 12, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 12:50 am IST
The TD is spreading lies on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam campaign, says Sajjala
VIJAYAWADA: Adviser to government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna, said on Thursday that the Telugu Desam was trying to create disturbances in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme.

“Their idea is to defame the YSR Congress government, but people are welcoming the welfare and development activities of the Jagan-led government. The TD is spreading lies on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam campaign. YSRC legislators are visiting houses in their respective constituencies and interacting with people from morning to evening and they are getting a good response, the adviser said.

 

He challenged TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders to release the videos of the positive responses the ruling party legislators and others are getting from the people, and do so without distorting truth.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the present state government is providing free power without fail and introduced power meters to provide quality power to the farmers. Power meters were installed for the agriculture connections on a pilot basis in Srikakulam district and it got a good response, he said.

The adviser refuted allegations of Naidu about withdrawal of the free agriculture power scheme and said CM Jagan  was committed to provide nine hours of power to agriculture fields without any hurdle.

 

He alleged that Naidu was trying to mislead the people by telling lies but the farmers will not trust his words as Naidu never implemented any welfare scheme for them.

