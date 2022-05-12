Rs 17,403 crore sanctioned for SC Sub-Plan in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has advised officials to make good use of the Rs 17,403 crore SC Sub-Plan allotment, and avoid its misuse and diversions to other purposes.

The minister conducted a review meeting on the SC sub- plan at the Secretariat on Thursday. He said it is the responsibility of the authorities to make sure that every single paisa of the SC sub- plan funds are used for the development of the SCs.

He also pointed out that the unused funds of one financial year cannot be utilised for the same purpose for another financial year. Hence the funds sanctioned in this financial year should be utilized to the full during this fiscal itself.

He said chief minister Jagan has directed officials to utilize funds for the development of the slum areas through this SC sub-plan.

Minister Nagarjuna said the CM had sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore in year 2019-20 for the SC Sub-Plan, Rs 15,735 crore in 2020-21, and increased the allocation to Rs 17,403 crore this year. He urged the authorities to give priority to the basic needs of the people like drinking water, road laying, and sewage disposal systems in villages where the SC population lives in large numbers.

He said all the details of the work that are to be undertaken through this SC sub-plan must be submitted to the nodal agency. Only after getting the approval from the nodal agency should the work be undertaken.

Social welfare department secretary MM Nayak, its director Harshavardhan, Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Sampath and other officials participated in the meeting.