Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP had broken several myths, including being a party of only Hindi-speaking people, and also proved that the government does not take decisions which people would like, but which would be good for the people and without any political considerations.

Addressing the gathering at the release of the book ‘Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery’, the home minister said Indians have “great faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and love him from the bottom of their heart, and it is very significant that he became the leader of the nation without any family background”.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who released the book along with Shah and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, said even the PM’s “detractors and opponents agree that Modi is a phenomenon… He is a phenomenon, whether you like it or not, at the national level and at the international level”.

He said while Mahatma Gandhi had taken the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite and turned it into a mass movement, Modi had converted development initiatives into mass movements.

Naidu also said the PM had put to effective use his valuable learning to write a development script for his state of Gujarat as its chief minister and scaled up the same at the national level as Prime Minister.

