Nation Politics 12 May 2022 Modi takes decisions ...
Nation, Politics

Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 12, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Shah said under Modi’s leadership, the BJP reached every nook and corner of the country and broken several myths
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP had broken several myths, including being a party of only Hindi-speaking people, and also proved that the government does not take decisions which people would like, but which would be good for the people and without any political considerations.

Addressing the gathering at the release of the book ‘Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery’, the home minister said Indians have “great faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and love him from the bottom of their heart, and it is very significant that he became the leader of the nation without any family background”.

 

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who released the book along with Shah and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, said even the PM’s “detractors and opponents agree that Modi is a phenomenon… He is a phenomenon, whether you like it or not, at the national level and at the international level”.

He said while Mahatma Gandhi had taken the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite and turned it into a mass movement, Modi had converted development initiatives into mass movements.

Naidu also said the PM had put to effective use his valuable learning to write a development script for his state of Gujarat as its chief minister and scaled up the same at the national level as Prime Minister.

 

Addressing the gathering, Shah said under Modi’s leadership, the BJP reached every nook and corner of the country and broken several myths, like it was a party of Hindi-speaking people, had influence only in urban areas and not a party of farmers. He added that the Narendra Modi government does not take decisions which people would like, but which would be good for the people and without any political consideration.

“Getting such a huge mandate (in 2014), without any surprise, without any family background, without political upbringing and again people giving him another mandate (in 2019) as Prime Minister is significant. It shows that the people of India accepted Modi as their leader and loves him from their hearts,” he said.

 

...
