Nation Politics 12 May 2022 KTR warns to sue Ban ...
Nation, Politics

KTR warns to sue Bandi over remarks on student suicides

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 12, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 12:44 am IST
KTR also questioned Modi for discrimination against TS by not sanctioning a single medical college to the state in the govt sector
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday warned BJP state president Bandi Sanjay of initiating legal action against him for alleging that the former was responsible for the death of 27 intermediate students in 2019 due to errors in the announcement of exam results.

Rama Rao also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discrimination against Telangana by not sanctioning a single medical college to the state in the government sector in the last eight years.
He made separate tweets in this regard on Thursday.

 

Rama Rao tweeted, "BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric (sic)."

He was referring to Sanjay's allegation made while addressing a meeting as part of his ongoing padayatra stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not even bother to respond when 27 intermediate students died by suicide due to errors in the announcement of results in 2019 as the results data processing work was handed over to a firm which lacked the required expertise, just because the firm's owner was close to Rama Rao.

 

Referring to news reports about Modi getting emotional while interacting with beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat recently after hearing about one of the beneficiaries daughter's dream of becoming a doctor and offered her help, Rama Rao tweeted, "Modi Ji, You are the PM of India not just Gujarat. What about the lakhs of young boys & girls of Telangana whom you’ve denied the opportunity to become doctors by NOT sanctioning even one medical college in last 8 years? Why this discrimination against a performing state? (sic).”

 

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, bandi sanjay, intermediate students, narendra modi, medical college
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


