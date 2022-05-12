Nation Politics 12 May 2022 Bandi tells people t ...
Bandi tells people to throw out KCR government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 12, 2022, 2:55 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Bandi accuses Rao of selling free rice meant for BPL families
BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district. — DC
 BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district. — DC

Hyderabad: The state unit chief of BJP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said it was time people showed the door to the TRS government, which, under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was diverting rice earmarked for the poor.

Speaking at Kothapet village in Shadnagar mandal, on day 28 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, he demanded the state government to ensure that the 11 kg of rice as mutually agreed upon must be supplied to each member of BPL families free of cost. He pointed out that the Centre is keeping up its promise of giving five of the 11 kgs whereas the TRS government was adding just one more kg and selling the remaining five kg in the open market illegally.

 

Sanjay alleged that the government was lying on supply of drinking water to households under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. Many villages were not getting water even once a week, he said.

“Ironically, every village has at least 10 belt shops selling liquor. The KCR government wants to make money through liquor sales but is not keen on supplying drinking water to the people,” he said.

Accusing Rao of stoking differences among various caste groups for achieving political gains, the BJP leader called upon people to thwart such devious plans.
“As long as the TRS is in power, you cannot expect anything good happening for villages. I urge you to give a chance to the BJP and we will show how a people’s government ought to function,” he added.

 

Sanjay slammed the state government for levying professional tax on LIC agents, whose livelihood was not considered as a ‘profession’ in any other state.

“We will pressurise the state government to withdraw this tax,” he said, while talking to leaders of LIC Agents’ Association at Jadcherla.

