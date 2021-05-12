Etala effect ... Jogu Ramanna is moving close to KCR

Rao is reportedly in touch with ministers, former ministers as also MLAs from the backward communities in order to ensure that they do not gang up with Rajendar. — Twitter

ADILABAD: Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna is reportedly moving close to Chi-ef Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and has succeeded in getting the pending funds of Rs 20 crore released for a super specialty hospital of the RIMS, Adilabad.

At a time when the Chief Minister was himself hit by Covid-19, Ramanna got an appointment with him on May 10. This is viewed as part of an attempt by the CM to walk an extra mile and woo the BC leaders. The idea is to offset the loss the TRS might suffer in the aftermath of Rajendar’s ouster from the government.

Rao is reportedly in touch with ministers, former ministers as also MLAs from the backward communities in order to ensure that they do not gang up with Rajendar. Ramanna representing the Munnuru Kapu community might get a berth in the next Cabinet expansion, some reports said.