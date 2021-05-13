Nation Politics 12 May 2021 CM Jagan for overhau ...
CM Jagan for overhauling higher education in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Seeks steps to raise IIITs to IIT level, secure top ranks for AP varsities in 2 yrs
Holding a review meeting on higher education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to make IIITs on a par with IITs by introducing higher standards. (DC Image:Narayana Rao)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed top officials to initiate an action plan to secure top ranking for state universities in National Institutional Ranking Frame Work (NIRF). Holding a review meeting on higher education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked them to make IIITs on a par with IITs by introducing higher standards.

Reddy directed officials to raise education standards in all universities in the state, aiming at a slot in the top ten in the country. He wanted the state universities like JNTU (Kakinada, Anantapur), Andhra University, SV University, Padmavathi Mahila University, and RGUKT (IIITs) to reach higher levels. Seeking budget estimates for bolstering the state universities, he drew the attention of officials to expedite setting up of Architecture University at Kadapa.

 

The officials informed that Andhra University was currently ranked at 19 and SV University at 38 in the NIRF rankings. At this juncture, Reddy asked for a plan of action for the next two years to improve their rankings. He asked officials to study the best practices in the institutions which secured top ranks in NIRF list. The officials were directed to recruit talented, meritorious and exemplary people as teaching staff in the universities.

The Chief Minister also asked higher officials to explore partnerships between state and reputed foreign universities. Reviewing the functioning of IIITs, he directed the officials to introduce business courses and raise their standards to the level of IITs. He noted that IIITs were badly neglected by the previous government, which diverted about Rs 180 crore funds of these institutions. Learning that there were 22,946 students studying in IIITs, he told the authorities to complete the construction of IIIT buildings in Srikakulam and Ongole at the earliest.

 

With respect to medical education, the Chief Minister said that the government was setting up 16 new medical colleges as against the 11 colleges at present. The number of medical seats would rise significantly and 70 per cent of them would be filled up the convener quota, thus benefiting the poor students. He said the government was according to top priority to education and health sectors and spending huge amounts to improve the existing systems through Nadu-Nedu programme.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary (Finance) N Gulzar, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

 

