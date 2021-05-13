Nation Politics 12 May 2021 Centre pats Telangan ...
Nation, Politics

Centre pats Telangana for Covid-19 control

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Harish Rao places list of Covid needs before Centre
The Union Health Minister held a video conference with ministers of several states in which Harish took part on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @drharshvardhan)
 The Union Health Minister held a video conference with ministers of several states in which Harish took part on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @drharshvardhan)

Hyderabad: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over decline of Covid positive cases in Telangana even as state finance minister T Harish Rao placed a long quotation for oxygen, vaccines and essential medicines.

The Union Health Minister held a video conference with ministers of several states in which Harish took part on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. According to a CMO press release, the finance minister explained several steps taken by the Chief Minister to enhance healthcare with a great foresight after the first wave. The number of beds went up from 18,232 to 53,775, oxygen beds from 9,213 to 20,738 and ICU beds from 264 to 11,274, he said.

 

Harish informed the Health Minister of launching a massive door-to-door Covid survey by Anganwadi and Asha workers to identify people with symptoms and provide medical kit free of cost. So far, 60 lakh households had been covered under this survey and lakhs of people could avoid hospitalisation and their lives were saved thanks to the state initiative, the minister pointed out.

The finance minister brought to the notice of Dr Harsh Vardhan about the influx of thousands of Covid patients from the neighbouring states leading to shortage of oxygen and essential medicines in the state. The Centre should allocate oxygen and Remdesivir and other essential drugs based on the influx of patients from outside instead of pro-rata population basis, he said.

 

The minister sought enhanced allocation of oxygen from 450 MT to 600 MT and supply the same from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra instead of far-off Odisha to save turnaround time. The Remdesivir allocation should be increased to 20,000 per day, he said, adding that two lakh testing kits also should be made available to the state every day. The state also needed 1.29 crore vaccines out of which 13 lakh should be arranged immediately, he said.

...
Tags: union health minister dr harsh vardhan, finance minister t harish rao, telangana covid control, chief minister k chandrashekar rao, door-to-door covid survey by anganwadi and asha workers, 1.29 crore vaccines required for telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

India will soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children from 2 to 15 years of age.

India to soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children

Holding a review meeting on higher education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to make IIITs on a par with IITs by introducing higher standards. (DC Image:Narayana Rao)

CM Jagan for overhauling higher education in Andhra Pradesh

As Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country on Wednesday evening, Thursday will be the last day of Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday. (DC file photo)

Moon not sighted, Id-ul-Fitr on Friday in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

X-category security given to 77 BJP MLAs

Fearing possible violent retaliation from Trinamul cadre, the Central agencies will keep a close watch on the possibility of attack or violence not just against senior functionaries of the state BJP but also middle-level leaders in various districts and blocks. — PTI

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

BJP legislature party meet to decide on CM candidate for Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma — PTI file photo

After 8 years, India, EU to resume trade talks

The connectivity pact will also “promote fast and effective roll-out of 5G on the basis of global standards” and enhance cooperation through “submarine cables and satellite networks”. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham