Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today
Nation, Politics

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 12, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about Modi's upcoming address
File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).
 File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).

A day after he held a marathon six hour video conference with the chief ministers of all states to discuss the future of the ongoing coronavirus-imposed lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who also attended the Monday video-enabled meeting, tweeted to confirm Modi's address to the nation.

 

In the marathon video conference, the Prime Minister made it clear that the emphasis at this juncture was two-fold: it was no longer only about containing the coronavirus pandemic but also about rebooting the economy which has gone to sleep.

"We have a twofold challenge,” said the PM, “to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines -- and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives."

...
