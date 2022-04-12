Nation Politics 12 Apr 2022 CM's speech in ...
CM's speech in Hindi steals spotlight at Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 6:53 am IST
TRS leaders said the reach of the Hindi speech made up for the lack of senior leaders from regional or national parties at the dharna venue
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao speaking at the dharna in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao speaking at the dharna in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The TRS’ first dharna in Delhi after Telangana statehood ticked all the right boxes for TRS leaders and cadres.

The highlight of the show was TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao speaking fluently in Hindi for about 30 minutes, which they believed would take his message across the Hindi-speaking belt.

 

They said the reach of the Hindi speech made up for the lack of senior leaders from regional or national parties at the dharna venue. His oratory in Hindi would help him emerge as a key national leader in Delhi and his leadership skills and connection with people of the northern states — something that southern leaders lack — were additional benefits, they said.

The CM terming Union food minister Piyush Goyal as “Piyush Golmal’ frequently in his speech evoked a huge response. The CM's announcement that he would frequently visit Delhi to unite like-minded parties against the BJP-led government at the Centre enthused party leaders and cadre.

 

The venue reverberated with slogans of “Desh ki Neta KCR” as the CM took on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi can play games with anyone but he should not dare to play games with farmers,” the CM said, to wild applause.

Accompanied by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the CM sat on dharna at 11.10 am and concluded the programme in 90 minutes. Minister Harish Rao, MP J. Santosh Kumar, ministers and MPs sat on the dais along with the CM while IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, MLC K. Kavitha and others were with party MLAs, MLCs and others.

 

