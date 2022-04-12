Nation Politics 12 Apr 2022 CM calls emergency C ...
Nation, Politics

CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting today, State govt may buy paddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Govt would purchase the paddy at MSP to rescue farmers, irrespective of whether or not the Centre would procure the output
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. (File photo)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. (File photo)

Hyderabad: The state government may decide on Tuesday to purchase all the paddy grown in the state in the Rabi season, according to sources. To this end, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Sources said the government would purchase the paddy at a minimum support price to rescue farmers, irrespective of whether or not the Centre would procure the output, by opening procurement centres across the state. The CM dropped hints in this regard while addressing a dharna on paddy procurement in Delhi on Monday.

 

The CM who had camped in Delhi since April 3 returned to Hyderabad on Monday after the dharna in Delhi on the paddy procurement issue.

"Our dharna in Delhi evoked huge response nationally. We are not bothered about whether our dharna will succeed or not in making the Centre procure paddy. Our main purpose was to let people across the country know what the Telangana farmers want. We have succeeded in this,” Rao said.

“Telangana government is not that weak or so poor that it cannot find a solution to the problem on its own. We will take a final decision on this issue in a day or two," the CM had said, indicating the government’s mind.

 

The Cabinet is also expected to come up with an action plan on future course of agitation programmes against Centre on paddy and other issues concerning the people.

Sources said the CM was of the view that the TRS government was successful in projecting the BJP government at the Centre as guilty in the people's court over paddy procurement, with its series of agitations since November last that culminated in the dharna in Delhi.

...
Tags: telangana paddy production rabi season, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, cabinet meeting, pragathi bhavan, minimum support price (msp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

One Alli Durgaiah, who was a customer of Kapil Chits, died on November 27, 2017 in a road accident. Durgaiah was a chit subscriber (No.FKST09G-4) for the value of Rs 2 lakh. He was told that he would be insured for Rs 2 lakh under Kapil Health Club scheme. — Representational image/By arrangement

Pay Rs 2.50 lakh compensation, Kapil Chits told

When mediapersons asked the Governor about the officials not receiving her as per protocol, and whether it was due to the involvement of the CMO, Dr Soundararajan showed no interest to reply. When media personnel insisted, she simply said “Srirama pattabhisheka subhakanshalu.” — DC Image

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district officials skip Governor’s tour

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Sreedhar case: HC expresses surprise over earlier order

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS Congress pins hopes on Rahul visit to Warangal

Rahul Gandhi — PTI

Nadda kicks off Himachal Pradesh poll battle with road show

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia meets more G-23 leaders, talks likely to continue

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->