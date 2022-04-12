BKU leader Rakesh Tikait backs TRS in fight against BJP over paddy issue

Telangana CM KCR talks to Kisan leader Rakesh Singh Tikait during the protest at TS Bhavan against Centrel Government's discriminatory policy on paddy procurement from Telangana Farmers in New Delhi on Monday, 11 Apr 2022. (Photo: D. Kamraj)

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday extended support to the TRS government in its fight against the Centre over farmer issues, and joined the dharna along with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Delhi at Telangana Bhavan.

Tikait was among the farmer leaders whose 13-month-long protests led to the withdrawal of the four controversial farm laws by the Centre last year.

Speaking at the dharna, Tikiat said that Telangana’s protest in Delhi demanding paddy procurement was a matter of shame for the BJP-led Centre. He praised the Telangana government’s initiatives for farmers like 24x7 free power, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and said these should be replicated across the country.

He hoped that other Chief Ministers would take a cue from Chandrashekar Rao and stage protests in Delhi for the welfare of the farmers of their states.

Tikait stressed the need for launching another farmer agitation on the lines of the one against the Centre's farm laws. “We demanded a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) but the Centre says it is a state matter," he said.

“There is a need for all Opposition parties to come together to fight against the anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the BJP government, in the manner all farmers unions came together to fight against the farm laws. Opposition parties should not fight over who should be the captain. We are all sailing on the ship and are in the middle of the sea.

Let us all work together to reach the shore first. If we fight in the middle of the sea, our ship will sink. We can think about who the captain must be when we reach the shore safely," Tikait said.

Explaining why he had joined the TRS dharna, Tikait said. "This is not a political platform, KCR is a farmer and he is not asking for votes. Any Chief Minister who fights for farmers’ issues, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be with them.”

“The BJP government only knows to threaten rivals with CBI and ED raids. They only know to divide people on religion and gain votes. They should realise that farmers are not weak and will fight for their rights,” Tikait said.

Tikait expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government for extending support to the farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders. "We are grateful that you have come to Delhi to protest on the farmers’ issues,” he said.

He questioned the Centre on not providing free electricity to the farmers across the country like the Telangana government was doing in the state.

“The Centre gives just Rs 6,000 financial assistance per year to farmers that too in three instalments and with so many restrictions.

The Telangana government gives Rs 10,000 per acre to every farmer without any restrictions. Why are these schemes not provided for the entire country,” Tikait asked.