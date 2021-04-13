Nation Politics 12 Apr 2021 Warangal will be fut ...
Nation, Politics

Warangal will be futuristic city: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Criticising the Union Government for denying a wagon factory to Warangal, KTR said it has affected employment opportunities for the locals
WARANGAL: K.T. Rama Rao, municipal administration and urban development minister, on Monday said it is the TRS government’s responsibility to transform Warangal into a futuristic city just as Hyderabad was made a global city.

In the city to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects, Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has a special plan of action to develop Warangal and it would be executed at any cost.

 

“The Metro is on the cards and about Rs 2,500 crore worth of development and beautification projects are being inaugurated today itself. The day also marks honouring the promise to ensure drinking water supply to every household in Rampur. This has been possible because the Chief Minister has a special liking for the people of Warangal and that is why he gave priority to allotment of the required funds,” Rao stated.

Criticising the Union Government for denying a wagon factory to Warangal, he said it has affected employment opportunities for the locals.

 

“When I questioned them about this on social media, I was hit with abuses from BJP activists but they never gave an answer. The coach factory in Latur was announced in 2018 and it has already been completed but what was promised to Telangana in 2014 is yet to see the light of the day,” he noted.

The BJP promised ‘ache din’ and asked everyone to open a Jan Dhan account so as to be credited with Rs 15 lakh each. This continues to remain a ruse. Making it worse, prices of fuel, gas and fertilizers have been hiked, he pointed out.

 

The TRS working president reminded that Union home minister Amit Shah had stated that the Centre has given Rs 1 lakh crore to Telangana state. “The amount which Telangana gave to the Centre in the form of taxes was Rs 2,73,000 lakh crore. What the Centre gave us so far was Rs 1.4lakh crore. The BJP is deceiving the people of Telangana by claiming to fund development and welfare schemes but doing nothing,” he said.

Rao appealed to the people to vote for the TRS keeping in mind the change it has brought to the lives of the people of Telangana state.

 

