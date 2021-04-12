Nation Politics 12 Apr 2021 Tirupati bypoll is a ...
Nation, Politics

Tirupati bypoll is a referendum, declares minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2021, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2021, 1:19 am IST
Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s offer to opposition Telugu Desam to treat the byelection as a referendum
Speaking to media persons in Tirupati on Sunday, the minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has put off his election campaign in Tirupati in view of a sharp increase in number of Coronavirus positive cases in Chittoor district. (Photo: Facebook @Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy)
 Speaking to media persons in Tirupati on Sunday, the minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has put off his election campaign in Tirupati in view of a sharp increase in number of Coronavirus positive cases in Chittoor district. (Photo: Facebook @Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy)

NELLORE: With just six days left for the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, political parties have started challenging each other on one issue or another to keep up the poll tempo. The latest is panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s offer to opposition Telugu Desam to treat the byelection as a referendum.

“Our 21 members of parliament will put in their papers if YSRC loses Tirupati LS by-poll. Are your MPs ready to resign if we win the election,” the minister questioned TD.

 

Reacting to opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s remark on YSR Congress failing to get Special Category Status for AP from the Centre, Ramachandra Reddy retorted whether that TD MPs had done so when their party was in power.

Speaking to media persons in Tirupati on Sunday, the minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has put off his election campaign in Tirupati in view of a sharp increase in number of Coronavirus positive cases in Chittoor district.

He expressed confidence that YSR Congress will win the byelection on the basis of welfare programmes introduced by the Chief Minister for downtrodden within the state.

 

“Benefits of these programmes have even reached doorsteps of beneficiaries in the state,” Ramachandra Reddy pointed out. He underlined that thousands of crores have been earmarked for completion of irrigation projects in Rayalaseema on a war footing.

...
Tags: peddireddy ramachandra reddy, tirupati by elections, tirupati lok sabha seat, byelection as a referendum, ysr congress, tdp, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 12 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks, check malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. (AFP Photo)

Govt prohibits exports of remdesivir till COVID situation improves in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls at Santipur in Nadia, Sunday, April 11,2021. (PTI)

Mamata provoked TMC violence on CISF: Shah

The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation. (Photo: DC/Murali Krishna)

AP records steady rise in daily COVID numbers with 3495 cases on Sunday

Anantapur district targeted to inoculate 21,835 people against Covid-19. But it went on to vaccinate 23,078 people across the district till Saturday night. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Anantapur district tops in centre’s vaccination drive: Collector



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata accuses Shah of being 'conspirator' behind shooting of 4 TMC workers

After killing so many people, the BJP now claims the firing was in self-defence. They must hang themselves in shame, says Mamata. — PTI

Bengal polls: Clash erupts between TMC, BJP in Arambagh

Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections. (AP)

Over 63 per cent polling in Andhra Pradesh MPTC and ZPTC polls

Women show ID cards in Q line at P Nainavaram village of Vijayawada Rural Mandal in Parishath elections in Krishna district on Thursday. (DC Image)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission reprimands Mamata for tirade against paramilitary forces

I will keep talking against the CRPF and BSF as long as they are with the BJP. Otherwise, I will salute them, says Mamata. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham