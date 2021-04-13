KTR gives final warning to abusive BJP

Addressing the media during a tour of the city, he demanded that the BJP leaders stop abusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)

WARANGAL: The TRS that has maintained a patient demeanour to the taunts of the BJP will now respond in the same coin, warned the party’s working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Monday.

Addressing the media during a tour of the city, he demanded that the BJP leaders stop abusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

“This is a final warning to the BJP leaders. It is not for us to abuse Prime Minister Modi or home minister Amit Shah. We have a better vocabulary when it comes to abusing. BJP leaders are forgetting the stature of KCR while speaking about him. They think abusing the CM increases their image. If they continue with this, we too will start speaking out in the same manner,” he said.

On the ABVP activists obstructing his convoy earlier in the day, Rama Rao said the government had clearly listed out the 1,32,899 jobs it provided during the past seven years. “Prime Minister Modi promised two crore jobs per year. Were 14 crore job given in the past seven years of the BJP rule at the Centre,” he asked.

The BJP is on a spree of selling public sector units to private entities and it does not have moral right to speak about government jobs, he said.

Referring to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Rama Rao asked him to mind the status of Chandrashekar Rao before speaking ill about him.