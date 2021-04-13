Jagan hails volunteers for delivering welfare at doorsteps of people

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that volunteers delivered 32 types of services to targeted beneficiaries in wards and villages in a corruption-free manner. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday saluted 2.6 lakh-strong contingent of ward and village volunteers for their selfless service in delivering welfare schemes at doorsteps of beneficiaries in a transparent manner “seeking only blessings from elderly persons”.

Formally launching the Vasishta Parashar Seva Award presentation programme here, he pointed out that cash incentives worth Rs 228.74 crore, apart from citations, are in recognition of the hard work put in by local volunteers in serving the general public within their jurisdictions.

The Chief Minister appreciated ward and village volunteers for redefining governance and showing the world how effective inclusive welfare could be delivered, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. He praised volunteers for developing affinity and rapport with members of families living within their respective areas.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that volunteers delivered 32 types of services to targeted beneficiaries in wards and villages in a corruption-free manner, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or political party affiliation.

The CM announced Seva Mitra awards for 2,18,115 volunteers, including cash prize of Rs 10,000, a citation, a shawl and a badge. Similarly, Seva Ratna awards were given to 4,000 volunteers comprising cash prize of Rs 20,000, a citation, a shawl and a badge. 875 volunteers were presented Seva Vajra award carrying cash prize of Rs 30,000, a medal, a citation and a shawl.

Jagan Mohan Reddy formally felicitated nine volunteers while transferring Rs 18.93 crore into bank accounts of 18,576 volunteers on the first day. He called upon volunteers to work with more commitment and dedication and aim at getting bigger awards in future.

Giving details of bond developed by volunteers with beneficiaries, the CM said a volunteer from Srikakulam went to Visakhapatnam for delivering pension amount to an old woman who had been hospitalised there in an accident. Similarly, another volunteer from Prakasam went to Hyderabad to deliver pension amount to a woman who underwent heart surgery. Yet another volunteer from Chittoor went to Bengaluru to deliver pension to a beneficiary who was hospitalised.

The Chief Minister said of 2.6 lakh volunteers, 97 per cent are below 35 years, with 53 percent of them being women. 83 percent of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minorities. In all, 1.46 lakh permanent staff are working in ward/village secretariats, he pointed out.