Nation Politics 12 Apr 2021 Jagan hails voluntee ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan hails volunteers for delivering welfare at doorsteps of people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The CM announced Seva Mitra awards for 2,18,115 volunteers, including cash prize of Rs 10,000, a citation, a shawl and a badge
Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that volunteers delivered 32 types of services to targeted beneficiaries in wards and villages in a corruption-free manner. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that volunteers delivered 32 types of services to targeted beneficiaries in wards and villages in a corruption-free manner. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday saluted 2.6 lakh-strong contingent of ward and village volunteers for their selfless service in delivering welfare schemes at doorsteps of beneficiaries in a transparent manner “seeking only blessings from elderly persons”.

Formally launching the Vasishta Parashar Seva Award presentation programme here, he pointed out that cash incentives worth Rs 228.74 crore, apart from citations, are in recognition of the hard work put in by local volunteers in serving the general public within their jurisdictions.

 

The Chief Minister appreciated ward and village volunteers for redefining governance and showing the world how effective inclusive welfare could be delivered, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. He praised volunteers for developing affinity and rapport with members of families living within their respective areas.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that volunteers delivered 32 types of services to targeted beneficiaries in wards and villages in a corruption-free manner, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or political party affiliation.

 

The CM announced Seva Mitra awards for 2,18,115 volunteers, including cash prize of Rs 10,000, a citation, a shawl and a badge. Similarly, Seva Ratna awards were given to 4,000 volunteers comprising cash prize of Rs 20,000, a citation, a shawl and a badge. 875 volunteers were presented Seva Vajra award carrying cash prize of Rs 30,000, a medal, a citation and a shawl.

Jagan Mohan Reddy formally felicitated nine volunteers while transferring Rs 18.93 crore into bank accounts of 18,576 volunteers on the first day. He called upon volunteers to work with more commitment and dedication and aim at getting bigger awards in future.

 

Giving details of bond developed by volunteers with beneficiaries, the CM said a volunteer from Srikakulam went to Visakhapatnam for delivering pension amount to an old woman who had been hospitalised there in an accident. Similarly, another volunteer from Prakasam went to Hyderabad to deliver pension amount to a woman who underwent heart surgery. Yet another volunteer from Chittoor went to Bengaluru to deliver pension to a beneficiary who was hospitalised.

The Chief Minister said of 2.6 lakh volunteers, 97 per cent are below 35 years, with 53 percent of them being women. 83 percent of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minorities. In all, 1.46 lakh permanent staff are working in ward/village secretariats, he pointed out.

 

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ward and village volunteers, vasishta parashar seva award, seva mitra awards, andhra pradesh governance, door-to-door delivery services
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

BJP men stay put in trekking tents in tandas (tribal hamlets) each night, interacting with the inhabitants, understanding their problems and propagating the BJP’s development mantra before moving on to the next tanda the next morning. — DC Image

BjP youth turn crisis into opportunity, stay in trekking tents in tandas

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)

Sputnik vaccine gets nod from Centre's panel

News

GHMC decides to hold virtual meetings for newly elected council

ZP chairperson Vasantha said the education imparted in these schools will be of high standards matching with the levels of the corporate schools. — Representational image/DC

English medium in parishad schools from next academic year: Jagtial ZP Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata provoked TMC violence on CISF: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls at Santipur in Nadia, Sunday, April 11,2021. (PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Nomula Bhagat - TRS party candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. (DC Image)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham