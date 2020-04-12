Nation Politics 12 Apr 2020 Conflict brews in AP ...
Nation, Politics

Conflict brews in AP as old poll chief challenges appointment of new SEO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
The state government had earlier promulgated an ordinance reducing the tenure of the SEC, thereby relieving the incumbent
Justice Kanagaraj (right) with AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan, presenting his charge assumption report. (Twitter Image)
 Justice Kanagaraj (right) with AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan, presenting his charge assumption report. (Twitter Image)

Vijayawada: The state government on Saturday appointed Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired Madras High Court judge from Tamil Nadu, as the new State Election Commissioner (SEC) replacing N Ramesh Kumar.

Amidst the lockdown, the 75-year-old Justice Kanagraj, presently practicing in the Supreme Court, drove all the way from Chennai a few days ago apparently at the request of the state government.

 

He took charge on Saturday morning and submitted a charge assumption report to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan.

The state government had earlier promulgated an ordinance reducing the tenure of the SEC, thereby relieving the incumbent.

The opposition parties had called the removal of Kumar “unconstitutional”

This unprecedented move has come under judicial scrutiny, and Kumar filed a writ petition challenging the state action.

Yogesh Tandava, a High Court advocate, also filed a public interest litigation questioning the violation of the Constitution by the government. The Andhra Pradesh High Court is likely to take up the cases for hearing on Monday.

Kumar made his successor an unofficial respondent to the case, according to sources, as a precaution.

In an earlier case, the court had dismissed a case challenging the decision of the state government to reduce the tenure of the SEC on the grounds that the successor was not made party to the case.

In another significant development, Chief Justice J K Maheshwari re-constituted the bench that would be taking up cases of the emergency on Monday.

Earlier, it was notified that Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice D V S S Somayajulu comprised the bench which would now be headed by the Chief Justice himself and Justice Murthy would continue in it.

Mr Kumar in his affidavit made a scathing attack against the Governor for “exercising legitimate power (in promulgating the ordinance) to achieve the illegitimate purpose of removing the petitioner from service.”

He alleged that the government had acted in utmost haste and secrecy when the world is fighting against Covid-19 and argued that there was no urgency for the Governor to promulgate the ordinance.

He wanted all the actions of the government to be suspended and that he be restored as SEC.

The former SEC argued that he rightly estimated the threat of Covid-19, a global pandemic, and postponed the elections as it would mean large gatherings.

The stand was vindicated with the national lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24. Several states followed suit and postponed their elections.

Kumar attributed casteist motives to Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers who openly announced that he ( Kumar) and Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu, belonged to the same caste.

Advocate Tandava, on the other hand, built his case on the grounds that any changes in the tenure leading to the cessation of the SEC when the election process is underway is unconstitutional and defeats the independence of the State Election Commission.

He relied on Aparmita Prasad Singh Vs State of Uttar Pradesh wherein the Allahabad High Court observed that the EC shall not be able to discharge its constitutional obligations in case the tenure of service is not secured and protected.

Meanwhile, the state government in a statement said Justice Kanagaraj had delivered a record number of 69,000 considered judgements and orders. The landmark judgements are on subjects of vital national importance of education, social justice.

Justice Kanagraj was elevated as Madras High Court judge in 1997. Post his retirement in 2006, he was appointed administrator of the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) in 2016. The TELC has 120 pastorates and churches in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry.

The court appointed him as administrator following disputes among rival groups over managing properties and educational institutions.

...
Tags: andhra state election commissioner n ramesh kumar, justice v kanagaraj, biswabhusan harichandan, yogesh tandava, ap state election commission, aparmita prasad singh vs state of uttar pradesh, madras high court judge, y s jagan mohan reddy, andhra chief election officer
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Justice Kanagaraj appointed as new Andhra Pradesh poll chief
Jagan cuts AP poll chief’s tenure through decree

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Coronavirus patient booked for spitting on doctor in Tamil Nadu

A security personal sits at a mall as the city is shut down during the Covid 19 panademic threat in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo Satish.B)

Karnataka government to study possible consequences of lifting lockdown

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court set to hear plea against setting up of PM CARES fund

A man looks on through the window of his house during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Massive testing in Dharavi to stop soaring virus numbers in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)

Coronavirus first, politics later, says Omar Abdullah after release

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdulah speaks to reporters upon his release from detention. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)

Lockdown may be lifted in coronavirus free districts of Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (PTI)

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah: It's callous and cruel to keep Mehbooba Mufti in detention

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released from detention on March 24, 2002. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham