Nation, Politics

You will never let nation remain in peace: SC rejects plea for worship at Ayodhya

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 8:19 pm IST
The apex court, while hearing the appeal, told petitioner Pandit Amar Nath Misra to 'stop poking' around with the issue.
Supreme Court said Friday while dismissing a plea seeking permission to carry out religious activities in nine ancient temples situated on the undisputed acquired land adjacent to Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site at Ayodhya. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court said Friday while dismissing a plea seeking permission to carry out religious activities in nine ancient temples situated on the undisputed acquired land adjacent to Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site at Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: "You will never let this country remain in peace," the Supreme Court said Friday while dismissing a plea seeking permission to carry out religious activities in nine ancient temples situated on the undisputed acquired land adjacent to Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site at Ayodhya.

"There will always be something," said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

 

The bench was hearing an appeal filed against the January 10 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed the plea seeking its nod to offer prayer in the nine temples there and had also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner.

The apex court, while hearing the appeal, told petitioner Pandit Amar Nath Misra to "stop poking" around with the issue.

Misra, who is a social activist, had claimed before the high court that authorities have turned a "blind eye" to the initiation of religious activities in ancient temples which are situated on the acquired but undisputed land in Ayodhya since last 25 years.

The apex court recently appointed a panel of mediators headed by former top court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement to the vexatious land dispute.

Spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, are the other two members of the panel of mediators.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

 

Tags: supreme court, ayodhya land dispute, ram janambhoomi, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


