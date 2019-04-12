LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES


Will quit politics if Modi becomes PM again: H D Revanna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Apr 12, 2019, 5:42 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 5:42 am IST

Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna addresses the media in Mysuru on Thursday (Photo: KPN)
 

Mysuru: Senior JD(S) leader and PWD minister, H D Revanna declared on Thursday that he would retire from politics if Mr Narendra Modi became Prime Minister again.

Addressing a joint press conference of JD(S) and Congress leaders of Mysuru district here , he claimed that as many as 22 candidates of the coalition would win from the state this Lok Sabha poll and resorted to numerology to “prove” it.

 

Contending that the numbers 22, 6 and 8 were lucky for his party, he said, “ It is because 18 is lucky for us that Mr H D Kumarswamy became Chief Minister in 2018 and as  8+1 equals 9 and the Lok Sabha elections are taking place in 2019, the UPA will come to power at the Centre.”

As for his habit of holding lemons in his hands, he explained, “Lemons are neccessary for many things. Our family deity is Lord Shiva, and so I hold a lemon with his photograph. At the Hassan convention  I held five or six lemons that were given to me by someone.”

He added on a lighter note, “If they like I  could give a lemon each to Mr B S Yeddyurappa (state BJP chief ) and (senior BJP leader), R Ashok too.”

On Mr Arun Jaitley’s charges against him, he said, “I don’t need to answer him.  I have got five percent discount for all the PWD work carried out and saved money for the government.”

Mr Revanna clarified there was no conflict between his family and that of Mr Kumaraswamy as rumoured. “We will never fight during our lifetime. If someone thinks we will fight as long as Mr Deve Gowda is alive, they are dreaming,” he asserted.

