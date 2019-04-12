LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 12 Apr 2019 Vote for me or else. ...
Nation, Politics

Vote for me or else... Is Maneka Gandhi's poll pitch a threat?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Later in the video, she said that she has already won the elections and they would need her.
Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat about 10 days ago. (Photo: File)
 Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat about 10 days ago. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A video of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is being shared on social media in which she is addressing a gathering of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur. She is heard saying that they should vote for her or else she may not be inclined to their requests.

Maneka Gandhi said: "This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour). Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It's all give and take, isn't it? We aren't all sons of Mahatma Gandhi, are we? (laughter). It's not that we keep on giving and then losing in the election. This victory will happen with or without you."

 

Later in the video, she said that she has already won the elections and they would need her.

“This is your chance to lay the foundation. When the election comes and this booth throws up 100 votes or 50 votes, and then you come to me for work we will see... I don't see any divides, I see only pain, sadness and love. So it is up to you," she added.

Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat about 10 days ago. Currently, the seat is held by her son Varun Gandhi. Varun has shifted back to Pilibhit, a seat he won in 2009.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: maneka gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections, varun gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Dubbing Union minister Smriti Irani a 'serial liar', the Congress on Friday alleged that she has

Smriti a ‘serial liar’: Cong after she declares not graduate in poll affidavit

The journalist, employed with a vernacular newspaper, was attacked with stones and suffered head injuries, Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute told PTI. (Image: File/ Representational)

Journalist attacked in Maharashtra

Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at the BJP and said the judgement would bring out the

Cong hails SC order : Transparency in political funding must be adhered to

She also appealed to the BSP workers, agents and supporters to remain vigilant while casting their votes and check the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine. (Image: File)

Mayawati alleges votes going in BJP's account due to EVM malfunction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
 

This is what happened when US tourist brought 14 pets in the hotel

Manager said that they asked her to leave as they don't allow pets. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

‘Made in India’ iPhone X coming this July

Foxconn will start the commercial production of the iPhone X from July and this will be undertaken at its 160-acre factory.
 

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan wraps Maheshwar schedule, treats fans with new still

Salman Khan's latest still from 'Dabangg 3'. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Adolf Hitler would have loved social media: Disney CEO

He also called upon US politicians to reject hate in the run up to the 2020 election. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mulayam Singh Yadav files affidavit in SC claiming innocence in DA case

It was alleged that Mulayam Singh Yadav had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs 100 crore during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Mulayam Singh Yadav I File)

Tamil Nadu will not be ruled from Nagpur, Stalin will be CM: Rahul

Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri on Friday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi led-BJP government for indulging in hate politics against the people of the state and claimed on carrying out a surgical strike on poverty. (Photo: File)

Choose between honest 'chowkidar' and corrupt 'naamdar': Modi

Modi said the Congress needs to be decisively defeated to ensure poverty eradication, modern infrastructure and development of all sections of society. (Image: ANI twitter)

BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale, hearing on April 15

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Will kill myself in front of Modi but will not allow Citizenship Bill: BJP candidate

He said that he will kill himself in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not let the Bill get implemented in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham