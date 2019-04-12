Vote for me or else... Is Maneka Gandhi's poll pitch a threat?

Mumbai: A video of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is being shared on social media in which she is addressing a gathering of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur. She is heard saying that they should vote for her or else she may not be inclined to their requests.

Maneka Gandhi said: "This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour). Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It's all give and take, isn't it? We aren't all sons of Mahatma Gandhi, are we? (laughter). It's not that we keep on giving and then losing in the election. This victory will happen with or without you."

Later in the video, she said that she has already won the elections and they would need her.

“This is your chance to lay the foundation. When the election comes and this booth throws up 100 votes or 50 votes, and then you come to me for work we will see... I don't see any divides, I see only pain, sadness and love. So it is up to you," she added.

Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat about 10 days ago. Currently, the seat is held by her son Varun Gandhi. Varun has shifted back to Pilibhit, a seat he won in 2009.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.