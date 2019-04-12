BJP trying to cripple my campaign: Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad

Bengaluru: A visibly incensed Congress candidate and legislator Rizwan Arshad, who cut short his poll campaign on Thursday, slammed his rival and Member of Parliament P C Mohan for instigating authorities of Income Tax department to carry out raids on his campaign office and some of his associates, fearing a defeat in Bangalore (Central) Lok Sabha constituency.

“This is nothing but intimidatory tactics. The BJP is trying to cripple my campaign. They have been consistently setting up income tax officers to raid offices and residences of Congress leaders in Karnataka and across the country. People will give them a fitting reply, " he told Deccan Chronicle.

Interacting with the media later, he said he had covered the entire constituency and therefore was confident of a victory. He minced no words while attacking BJP leaders for their hand in these raids. "IT raids which were carried out on my campaign office and on some of my associates are harassment tactics employed by the BJP to curtail my campaign. This is a classic case of vendetta politics by the BJP led NDA government in New Delhi," he added.

"Misuse of official machinery, in this case the Income Tax department, shows extreme levels of insecurity among BJP leaders. The Congress party will not be intimidated by such actions of the opposition", he said.

