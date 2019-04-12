No Cong-AAP alliance in Delhi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

In a press conference, PC Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi said, 'AAP wants tie-up in other states but we are ready for an alliance only in Delhi.' (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress on Friday announced that there will not be any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party and would contest alone in all seven seats in Delhi.

In a press conference, PC Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi said, “AAP wants tie-up in other states but we are ready for an alliance only in Delhi.”

“Even today, we are ready for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party with seat sharing arrangement of three seats to the Congress and four to them,” he added.

He also blamed the AAP’s leadership for the failure of not having an alliance against the BJP in Delhi.

