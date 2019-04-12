LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Mamata asks Modi-Shah to not beg for votes in name of army

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 8:54 pm IST
Banerjee's warning came a day after ex-servicemen complained of 'politicisation of forces' by BJP in a letter to President Kovind.
Sending a strong message to Modi Banerjee added, 'Do not bring disrepute to their name'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Sending a strong message to Modi Banerjee added, 'Do not bring disrepute to their name'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kolkata: Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for begging for votes in the name of military forces in the Lok Sabha Election Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday cautioned them to not to repeat their appeals. She also rallied her support behind more than 150 military veterans including eight chiefs who complained of 'politicisation of forces' by the BJP in a letter to President Ramnath Kovind.

Banerjee's warning to came a day after  the ex-servicemen's move.

 

Addressing an election campaign rally at Kurseong in Darjeeling the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Not only the Gorkha Regiment, we are proud of each and every regiment because our army have done so much for our country. But we will not follow the footsteps of Modi who begs for votes in the name of army during the polls. The army is the above all like the sky."

Sending a strong message to Modi she added, "Do not bring disrepute to their name. I have found that several persons who once served the army even those who were the chiefs said that whatever is happening in the name of the army is not right. I condemn it. I am with them." Referring to the PM, BJP chief and president BJP MP of Darjeeling Banjerjee noted, "Modi, Shah and Ahluwalia, you will come and go. But those who protect the country are also ready to sacrifice their lives. This is their tradition."

She told them, "Do not compare anything with them. Do not make your political identity to them. Their identity is the highest in the country." Echoing Ms Banerjee her nephew and Trinamul MP of Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banejree told a rally at Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, "Only three days ago the PM prayed for votes for the army. I do not think anyone can be more inferior, shameless and brutal than the person who uses the martyrdom of the brave soldiers for own political interest."

