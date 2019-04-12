Lok Sabha polls 2019: 61 per cent vote in Telangana, but city cold

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gets his finger marked with indelible ink during voting for the general elections at Medak district on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Telangana state registered a dismal 61 per cent voting in the Lok Sabha elections, and the city disappointed with the worst turnout in its history, only four out of every 10 voters turning up at the polling booths.

At 5 pm, the Election Commission said 42.75 per cent of voters had voted in Malkajgiri, 39.20 per cent in Secunderabad, 39.49 per cent in Hyderabad and 53.80 per cent in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, parts of which fall in Hyderabad. At many places, those who turned up to vote found their names missing.

The final figures will be available on Friday.

Voter fatigue may have been one of the reasons for the low voter turnout, with Assembly and panchayat elections held in the last five months. The scorching heat, and people having to travel to their home states to vote, may also have contributed to the low polling figures. At Nizamabad, from where 180 farmers are contesting to register their protest over the low prices of their produce, voting stretched on to 7.30 pm. The tentative polling percentage was put at 68.1 per cent.

In 2014, voter turnout was 71 per cent for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana region. In December last year, 73 per cent of voters turned out to vote in the Assembly elections.

