LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 12 Apr 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 ...
Nation, Politics

Lok Sabha polls 2019: 61 per cent vote in Telangana, but city cold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 12:27 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Turnout in city plunges to record low, state also votes poorly, Nizamabad vote stretches on to 7.30 pm.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gets his finger marked with indelible ink during voting for the general elections at Medak district on Thursday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gets his finger marked with indelible ink during voting for the general elections at Medak district on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Telangana state registered a dismal 61 per cent voting in the Lok Sabha elections, and the city disappointed with the worst turnout in its history, only four out of every 10 voters turning up at the polling booths.

At 5 pm, the Election Commission said 42.75 per cent of voters had voted in Malkajgiri, 39.20 per cent in Secunderabad, 39.49 per cent in Hyderabad and 53.80 per cent in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, parts of which fall in Hyderabad. At many places, those who turned up to vote found their names missing.

 

The final figures will be available on Friday.

Voter fatigue may have been one of the reasons for the low voter turnout, with Assembly and panchayat elections held in the last five months. The scorching heat, and people having to travel to their home states to vote, may also have contributed to the low polling figures. At Nizamabad, from where 180 farmers are contesting to register their protest over the low prices of their produce, voting stretched on to 7.30 pm. The tentative polling percentage was put at 68.1 per cent.

In 2014, voter turnout was 71 per cent for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana region. In December last year, 73 per cent of voters turned out to vote in the Assembly elections.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: lok sabha elections, election commission, voters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Election Commission replaces 261 ballot units

Latest From Nation

Women stand in queue to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections at a polling station in Nellore city on Thursday. (Photo: B. Madhu)

Nellore: Voters’ silence causing jitters to TD, YSRC

The victim took his last breathe while he was being shifted to hospital for treatment. It was said that someone from the mob hit him with a stone on the chest because of which the victim got a heart stroke and died within minutes after the incident.

Tirupati: Party workers’ clash leaves man dead

Polling commenced between one and two hours behind schedule in many places following malfunctioning of EVM's. With people lining up to vote from the early hours, the situation had caused tension to the polling officials in several parts of the district. (Photo: DC)

Polling in Nellore concludes peacefully

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Sadiq Basha death will be investigated



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jana Sena leader damages EVM in Guntakal

After complaining that the names of Assembly and Parliament constituencies were not being displayed properly.

EVM glitches extend poll time in Andhra Pradesh

Voting did not start in Jakkampudi YSR Colony, Christianpet, Gudivada, Mangalagiri and other polling centres in time, and the scorching sun only made things worse. Queues were seen at these constituencies till late at night.

YSRC caused chaos: N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy confident of landslide win in Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Polling booths in Palnadu witness violence, 3 candidates injured

At Uppalapadu in Narsaraopet Assembly constituency, TD booth agents came under attack after they tried to capture a booth by throwing out YSRC agents.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham