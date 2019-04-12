LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Tamil Nadu will not be ruled from Nagpur, Stalin will be CM: Rahul

Published Apr 12, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
 Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri on Friday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi led-BJP government for indulging in hate politics against the people of the state and claimed on carrying out a surgical strike on poverty. (Photo: File)

Krishnagiri: Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri on Friday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi led-BJP government for indulging in hate politics against the people of the state and claimed he would launch a surgical strike on poverty if brought to power.

“BJP wanted to indulge in hate politics against the people of Tamil Nadu. Without love, we cannot win the hearts of the people of this state,” said Rahul Gandhi here.

 

“Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account. But I knew it was not possible and wanted to know how much could actually be put into everyone’s account. I wanted real numbers, not big theories. I am not for destroying the economy. I want to carry out a surgical strike on poverty,” Rahul added.

Rahul did not leave any stone unturned to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being friends with the billionaires of the country such as Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and others. “In the last five years, PM Narendra Modi ran a government for 15 people and you know the names. Among them are Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and they are Modi's friends,” he said.

Talking about women's reservation in central jobs, Rahul said, “A quota is promised in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislature to women. Thirty three per cent of the central jobs will be reserved for women. Our alliance is the alliance of the people and we believe in social justice and secularism.”

Accusing the ruling party in the state, Rahul promised Tamil Nadu would be ruled from here and M K Stalin would be the CM.

“We will not allow Tamil Nadu to be ruled from Nagpur. The state will be ruled from here, and Stalin will be the chief minister of the state,” said Rahul Gandhi while concluding his address to the public in the state.

 

