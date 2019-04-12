LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 12 Apr 2019 HC seeks Centre' ...
Nation, Politics

HC seeks Centre's stand on plea challenging Aadhaar ordinance

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
The matter came up before the bench as the apex court on April 5 had directed the petitioners, both lawyers, to first move the high court.
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a plea which has challenged the constitutional validity of the recent Aadhaar Ordinance on the grounds that it was brought to 'overturn' the Supreme Court decision regarding the use of Aadhaar by the private sector. (Photo: File)
 The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a plea which has challenged the constitutional validity of the recent Aadhaar Ordinance on the grounds that it was brought to 'overturn' the Supreme Court decision regarding the use of Aadhaar by the private sector. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a plea which has challenged the constitutional validity of the recent Aadhaar Ordinance on the grounds that it was brought to "overturn" the Supreme Court decision regarding the use of Aadhaar by the private sector.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani asked the Ministry of Law to indicate its stand by July 9, the next date of hearing.

 

The matter came up before the bench as the apex court on April 5 had directed the petitioners, both lawyers, to first move the high court.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had in September last year declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

The court had held that while Aadhaar would remain mandatory for the filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and telecom service providers cannot seek its linking for mobile connections.

According to the petitioners, Reepak Kansal and Yadunandan Bansal, the ordinance allows the private sector to use the Aadhaar infrastructure through the back door by amending the Indian Telegraph Act.

The petition has said that the ordinance amends the Telegraph Act to provide for voluntary use of Aadhaar for identity verification.

It has claimed that this allows telecom companies to use Aadhaar ID for identity verification. The petitioners also contended that there was "no extraordinary situation" which required passing of such an ordinance.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last month given his assent to the Aadhaar Ordinance that allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar as ID proof for obtaining mobile SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

The ordinance was necessitated because Rajya Sabha could not approve a Bill after its passage by Lok Sabha. The Cabinet had approved the promulgation of the ordinance to give effect to changes proposed in Aadhaar and two others legislations.

The amendments provide for stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar and violation of privacy. It bans storing of core biometric information as well as Aadhaar number by service providers in cases of individuals who have voluntarily offered the national ID as a means of authentication.

However, the amendments make it clear that anyone not offering Aadhaar cannot be denied any service, be it opening of a bank account or obtaining a mobile phone SIM card.

...
Tags: delhi high court, aadhaar, supreme court, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he will meet Election Commission (EC) on Saturday over the issue of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the ongoing general elections. (Photo: File)

Will meet EC on EVM abnormalities: Chandrababu Naidu

Adityanath also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by alleging that he discriminated between Muslims and other individuals. (Image: ANI)

Terrorists, Naxals afraid of BJP government: Adityanath

Anil Sharma has been under pressure from his own party after his father, former Union minister Sukh Ram quit the BJP and joined the Congress along with Aashray Sharma (Photo: File)

BJP Himachal Minister Anil Sharma resigns after son joins Congress

The BJP candidate of Cooch Behar seat Nishit Pramanik claimed that at least 350 polling stations were rigged by the TMC. (Photo: File)

BJP alleges rigging by TMC in Cooch Behar, demands repoll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP, JJP to fight LS polls in Haryana jointly

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the JJP will fight on seven seats. (Photo: PTI)

Traders praise BJP's Welfare Board Promise, Congress says "Honey-Trap"

The BJP had said it will establish National Traders' Welfare Board and create a national policy for retail trade for the growth of retail business. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shiv Sena advises BJP to 'speak less' on Rafale deal

'The time has come for the BJP to clarify its stand,' the Sena said in party mouthpiece Saamana. (Image: File)

Will never seek votes highlighting soldiers' achievements, says Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her solidarity with the military veterans who have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing outrage over alleged use the armed forces for political purposes. (Photo: File)

BJP moves EC for action against Rahul for making 'baseless' allegations against Modi

A BJP delegation, including Sitharaman, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and its media head Anil Baluni, submitted to the EC a memorandum. (Image: ANI twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham