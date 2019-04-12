LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Have knocked out BJP in first round of Lok Sabha polls itself: Akhilesh Yadav

Published Apr 12, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Akhilesh Yadav also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching the rights of backward classes.
Amroha: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed to have knocked out the BJP in the first round of Lok Sabha polls itself.

"We have knocked out BJP in the first round of polls itself. People are voting heavily in favour of the grand-alliance and we are expecting even larger support for the grand-alliance in the second phase," the SP chief said.

 

Accusing BJP of spreading hatred in the society, the former Chief Minister said, "We want to stop the BJP because they spread hatred in the society. We are going to snatch the post from "Chowkidar" in this election."

The former Chief Minister also termed Yogi Adityanath as "Baba Chief Minister" of the state.

"Baba Chief Minister says we have improved the law-and-order situation through encounters," Akhilesh said while asserting that killing of Sumit Gujjar was wrong.

"This grand-alliance will bring grand-change," he said.

"We have the votes. They (BJP) have notes (cash). So, make those who have votes win," the former Chief Minister said.

As the former Chief Minister finished his speech, the crowd created a ruckus at the venue. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the crowd which injured a journalist.

Condemning the entire incident, Akhilesh said, "Proper security arrangements were not put in place for us while there is so much security for the Prime Minister. If proper police force would have been deployed, then this would not have happened."

The Lok Sabha elections for the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases beginning April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

