BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale, hearing on April 15

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)
  BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

New Delhi : BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15. Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

 

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict.

...
