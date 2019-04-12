LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Politics 12 Apr 2019
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh polls: 2 killed in clashes, EVMs malfunction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Apr 12, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Besides this, more clashes were reported between the two main rivals from the volatile Rayalaseema and Palnadu regions.
The voting percentage was put at 80, which will be revised on Friday. This is higher than the 78.4 per cent registered in 2014.
  The voting percentage was put at 80, which will be revised on Friday. This is higher than the 78.4 per cent registered in 2014.

Vijayawada: Two persons died in clashes between the YSRC and the TD workers in Rayalaseema during Thursday’s elections to 175 Assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Besides this, more clashes were reported between the two main rivals from the volatile Rayalaseema and Palnadu regions. There were incidents of EVM damage and stone-pelting in many centres.

 

The voting percentage was put at 80, which will be revised on Friday. This is higher than the 78.4 per cent registered in 2014.

Polling was affected by about 400 EVMs malfunctioning across the state, and voting was expected to continue till midnight in Mangalgiri where minister and TD candidate Nara Lokesh, the son of AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is contesting.

Mr Naidu alleged that YSRC leaders and workers were creating chaos in polling booths. He said the Election Commission and police had failed to stop the violence of YSRC workers. He also expressed his displeasure over malfunctioning of EVMs at various places.

Long queues were witnessed at almost all the polling booths across the state as early as 7 am. Many of them were disappointed when EVMs did not function. Polling was delayed by three hours at some centres, forcing voters to suffer under the scorching sun.

Around 45,900 EVMs were used for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and problems were reported in about 400 of them, said AP Chief Election Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, who faced an embarrassing situation when the VVPAT did not work when he went to vote.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: ysrc, evm, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Women stand in queue to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections at a polling station in Nellore city on Thursday. (Photo: B. Madhu)

Nellore: Voters’ silence causing jitters to TD, YSRC

The victim took his last breathe while he was being shifted to hospital for treatment. It was said that someone from the mob hit him with a stone on the chest because of which the victim got a heart stroke and died within minutes after the incident.

Tirupati: Party workers’ clash leaves man dead

Polling commenced between one and two hours behind schedule in many places following malfunctioning of EVM's. With people lining up to vote from the early hours, the situation had caused tension to the polling officials in several parts of the district. (Photo: DC)

Polling in Nellore concludes peacefully

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Sadiq Basha death will be investigated



