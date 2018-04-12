search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR is functioning as dictator: TJS President Prof Kodandaram

Published Apr 12, 2018, 2:54 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president professor, Kodandaram on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government for not allowing a public meeting in the city for the formal launch of the TJS on April 29.

Alleging that KCR has been functioning like a dictator, Prof. Kodandaram asked how a cinema function was allowed to be held in the LB Stadium last week with thousands of people if public meetings create problems for people in the city.

 

He said the party has approached the High Court and is confident of getting justice. “The way the TRS government is refusing to give permission to hold any meeting by the Opposition in the city creates doubts among all whether we are living in a democracy or a dictatorship. The government is citing lame reasons for denying permission. They say our meeting will create pollution and traffic issues. In that case, how come a cinema function was allowed in LB Stadium, which is in the heart of the city, and for which thousands of people were issued passes. Did that not create pollution and traffic issues,” the professor asked while addressing a press conference here.

The Constitution guarantees fundamental rights for all citizens under Article 19, but the TRS government has no regard or respect for this. “We have every right to hold the meeting and decide the venue of the meeting. The government cannot deprive us of this right. It seems the TRS government fears the TJS, and for this reason they are obstructing our meetings under one pretext or the other,” he added.

