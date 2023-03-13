Revanth promises pro-farmer policies, slams BRS, BJP for neglecting farmers

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy addressing the farmers' interaction programme at Kammarpally in Nizamabad district on Sunday as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Padayatra. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Nizamabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday promised a slew of pro-farmer policies, including crop support and loan waivers, as part of the party’s intention to implement the Chhattisgarh model of governance in Telangana.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet programme with farmers of Kammarpally in Nizamabad, as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra, Revanth Reddy said that the Warangal Declaration, announced by Rahul Gandhi last year, was aimed at helping farmers.

Donning a scarf that is traditionally worn by farmers of Armoor, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress will provide a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer and procure paddy for Rs 2,660, as being done in Chhattisgarh.

“Under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa, we will also provide Rs 12,000 to landless farmers. A separate turmeric board will be set up and we will reopen sugar factories within six months of coming to power. The Congress will also implement the Rythu Bhima scheme for farmers,” Revanth Reddy said.

Promising to implement a crop insurance scheme, Revanth Reddy attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the state and national levels.

“The state and Central governments are not serious about providing crop insurance to farmers. A government that does not provide crop insurance to the farmers claims it will give insurance if a farmer dies. This is a cruel intention on the part of the government in wanting farmer's death,” Revanth Reddy said.

“If you look at BJP because of your anger against KCR, it is like falling from the frying pan into the fire. Think about how the farmers were cheated from 2014 to 2023,” Revanth Reddy said.

The TPCC chief also promised to set up a Rythy Commission to resolve farmers’ issues.

“Once in power, we will provide Rs 5 lakh to build houses for every poor person. Through Arogyashree, the government will bear medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh. We will provide a gas cylinder for Rs 500 to the poor. We will fill two lakh government job vacancies within the first year,” he said.

He said that his padayatra was to “free Telangana Talli”, claiming there was no change in the lives of the unemployed even after Telangana achieved statehood.

Questioning minister Prashanth Reddy why the sugarcane industry was closed in this area, Revanth Reddy said: “BRS MLAs are destroying the reputation of the district. The names of BRS MLAs Prashanth Reddy, Ganesh, Jeevan Reddy names are heard whenever there is a robbery. They are also earning crores by illegal sand mining. There was never such a bad situation in the past,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy visited Sri Limbadri Laxmi Narasimhaswamy Temple at Bheemgal.