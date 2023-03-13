  
Nation Politics 12 Mar 2023 CM Jagan thanks part ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan thanks party cadres for standing with YSRC in 12-year-long journey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Mar 13, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 12:42 am IST
AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
 AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has thanked the YSR Congress party’s rank and file for "standing solidly with the party" in the past 12 years of its historic journey as a major political entity in Andhra Pradesh.

The ruling YSRC celebrated its 13th Formation Day at the party headquarters here and across the state on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “I thank the activists who have taken the party flag into their hearts and the party activists who stood by me solidly in the party’s 12-year-long journey. I wish our journey shall continue in the same vein in future too.”

Senior leaders, ministers, MLAs and activists in large numbers attended the formation day celebrations at Tadepalli. The party general secretary and adviser to the government (political affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at the YSRC central office and cut the cake, besides initiating various service activities. 

Ramakrishna said, “The YSRC has earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people through the implementation of a series of welfare schemes, and it will continue to march ahead with great success at every step despite the misleading propaganda by the Opposition.”

He said the government led by chief minister Jagan Reddy was providing good governance with the principal aim of achieving the three objectives  -- people’s welfare, development and social progress. “As long as we continue to stick to these three objectives, the people will stand by us,” he said.

Ramakrishna said chief minister Jagan was striving hard like a party activist, day and night, for the people’s welfare and development of the state. “Jagan Reddy is following the path shown by the former chief minister and his father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The state will witness elections after a year, but the opposition leaders are worried, spreading falsehood and indulging in gimmicks like the demon, Mareecha.”

He said, “The YSRC would overcome all the obstacles from the opposition, and the people would bless the party again, as it is going from strength to strength through its people’s welfare agenda.”

Ramakrishna said Jagan has shown how a people’s leader should be, by rendering justice to the BCs, SCs, STs and the minorities in the distribution of political posts. The state government would continue to work for the welfare of all sections with dedication, he said.

He said that with the state government all set to launch the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme, the YSRC would move closer to the people and the programme would help solve all their problems.

Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna and MLC Lella Appi Reddy expressed confidence of a clean sweep by the YSRC, winning 175 MLA seats in the 2024 elections. MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRC women wing president and MLC Pothula Sunitha, YSRC state general secretary Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, former MLA SM Ziauddin and others too spoke.

The YSRC formation day was celebrated in Guntur on Sunday, at which MLA Md Mustafa and MLC Dokka Manikyavaraprasada Rao were the main speakers. Similar programmes were in all other cities, towns and villages across the 26 districts. The events were marked by free clothes distribution, poor-feeding and other social service activities.

Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, ap formation day, dr ys rajasekhara reddy, jagan welfare agenda, jaganannaku chebudam programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


