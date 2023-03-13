  
Nation, Politics

Chugh likens BRS stir to ‘criminals behaving like satyagrahis’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR AND PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 13, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 7:28 am IST
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that ‘criminals’ in Telangana were acting like ‘satyagrahis’, taking a shot at MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Photo: Twitter)
  BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that ‘criminals’ in Telangana were acting like ‘satyagrahis’, taking a shot at MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Photo: Twitter)

Warangal: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that ‘criminals’ in Telangana were acting like ‘satyagrahis’, taking a shot at MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is facing a probe in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“The artificial protest for a Women's Reservation Bill in New Delhi on March 10 and the drama that BRS leaders created while Kavita was summoned for her deposition before the ED on March 11 point to a systematic attack being unleashed by a nexus of leaders facing serious charges of corruption,” he said.

The attack comes a day after, Chugh, at BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana in Warangal, accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of trying to divert public attention from the incident.

Chugh had alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his government were trying to threaten and exert pressure on investigative agencies. “An Oscar award must be given to the CM KCR and his family members for diverting the issue of the fraudsters if they are questioned and inquired by investigative agencies,” he had said in Warangal, accusing the state government of diverting funds granted under the Smart City project.

Continuing his tirade on Sunday, he said the BJP was taking strong exception to the way Opposition parties were trying to malign statutory institutions, without realising the impact of such a campaign on the morale of the personnel.

He also questioned why BRS leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives, trooped into New Delhi as though the heavens had fallen, while K. Kavitha was being questioned by the ED.

“Their histrionics in the national capital are a glaring example of malicious propaganda to deflect the attention of the people from the core issue of brazen corruption,” he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister and his family of looting the state in the past nine years, the BJP leader said: “As though that loot was not enough, the money-thirsty family descended on New Delhi to join the loot in connivance with AAP leaders. When the scam was out in the public domain, they took the usual recourse of propaganda to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“People in general are curious. ‘Aparadhis’ behave like ‘satyagrahis’, perpetrators of crime play victims, all this in the hope that their theatrics will bury their crimes under the carpet. The people of the nation are wiser. They know the truth about corruption and understand the tactics of criminals,” he said.

Chugh said that the BRS leaders will repeat these games on the 16th, when Kavitha will be questioned for the second time. “It is wiser for Kavita to face the ED like any other accused and answer the questions. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao must refrain from orchestrating cheap polemics from the portals of Pragati Bhavan, as institutions wouldn't be intimidated by falsehood, and people wouldn't believe the propaganda,” he said.

At the Warangal event on Saturday, the BJP leader also attacked the Congress, calling the Telangana Congress the “B team” of BRS.

“It is the Congress party MLAs who are in the BRS, not BJP MLAs. Winning on Congress ticket, many Congress MLAs are now in the BRS. It is the Congress which is the B-team for the BRS,” he had said.

...
Tags: tarun chugh, bharatiya janata party (bjp), brs mlc kalvakuntla kavitha, delhi liquor scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


