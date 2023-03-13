Amit Shah: 'We will win in Telangana'

Hyderabad: Telangana will have a BJP chief minister with a robust chance of victory in the Assembly if party leaders focus on strengthening the cadre base in the state’s rural hinterlands, Union home minister Amit Shah is believed to have told the party leaders on Sunday.

Shah, who was in the city to attend the 54th Raising Day event of the CISF at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hakimpet, reportedly exuded confidence that the party will triumph in the elections as it has the support from the people.

Shah's flight was delayed by a technical issue on Sunday afternoon when he was supposed to depart the city for Kochi. Meanwhile, Shah held closed-door meetings with Union minister for tourism and culture, G.Kishan Reddy, BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and national president of the BJP's OBC cell K.Laxman on matters of importance to the party.

In order for the BJP to succeed in Telangana, party leaders must seize the opportunity and use all of their energy and force to forward the party's agenda in the Assembly elections of 2023, he reportedly told the key leaders. Over 21 core committee members, including leaders from Jagtial and Tandur, were invited to the CISF Raising Day event where Shah engaged with them on Sunday.

Shah last held a crucial meeting with the party leaders in New Delhi on February 28. According to sources, he expressed appreciation of the Telangana BJP leadership's people’s outreach initiatives. He assured the party leaders that he would frequently meet them.

BJP national vice president D.K.Aruna, Tamil Nadu co-incharge P.Sudhakar Reddy, national executive committee members Vijayashanthi, Garikapti Mohan Rao, A.P.Jitender Reddy, N.Indrasena Reddy, Etala Rajendar and other leaders also met Shah.