Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2022 Mann to take oath as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 12, 2022, 8:23 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2022, 9:37 am IST
Mann is set to take oath as the new CM of Punjab on March 16 in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh
Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter
 Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter

New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party decimated top guns in Punjab, the state’s chief minister-designate Bhagwant Singh Mann arrived in Delhi to hold discussions with his party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders like Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha about government formation. Mr Mann is all set to take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab on March 16 in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“I have invited party convener Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. Now swearing-in will not be held in 'Mahals' but in villages of freedom fighters. We will take oath in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 16 as a tribute to him,” Mr Mann said. He will soon resign from Lok Sabha in order to take charge of his new job as CM Punjab.

 

Mr Mann touched Mr Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings as the AAP chief pulled him up and hugged the man of the moment. Mr Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.”

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative Assembly.

 

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mr Mann for the feat saying, “Congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party and my erstwhile Lok Sabha benchmate Bhagwant Singh Mann on their resounding victory in Punjab. Two pulmonologists and four eye surgeons among 13 doctors who are now AAP MLAs, the highest ever. Let’s wish them luck implementing their own prescriptions!”

Mr Mann, along with top AAP leadership, is expected to travel to Gujarat to take part in ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in different districts of the state as the party hopes to increase its vote base in other parts of the country. Assembly polls are scheduled in Gujarat in December this year.

 

...
Tags: bhagwant singh mann, arvind kejriwal, bhagat singh native village, aap tiranga yatras gujarat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot. (Representational Image)

7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

Teams of the Revenue, Police, Excise, and Special Enforcement Bureau rushed to Jangareddygudem and started an inquiry into the cause of the deaths. (Representational image/DC)

Officials probing death of 16 persons in Jangareddygudem

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case attacked, SC told

On October 3, 2021, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV that was allegedly being driven by Ashish Mishra. (AP file image)

No worry for students in Russia: India

Indian Embassy in Moscow (Image credit: indianembassy-moscow.gov.in)

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

Indian nationals who were stranded in Sumy, on board a special train to Lviv in western Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->