Nation Politics 12 Mar 2022 AP FM skirts Amarava ...
Nation, Politics

AP FM skirts Amaravati development in state budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 12, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Govt sources said CM Jagan is still discussing with legal experts about the possibility of going to the SC and challenging the HC verdict
Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath skirted the issue of Amaravati development in view of the recent high court verdict on the Three Capitals plan. (Photo: Facebook)
 Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath skirted the issue of Amaravati development in view of the recent high court verdict on the Three Capitals plan. (Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP annual budget presented in the state assembly on Friday had no mention of Capital (Amaravati). Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath skirted the issue of Amaravati development in view of the recent high court verdict on the Three Capitals plan.

The high court had affirmed Amaravati will remain as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh and asked the government to develop the area as per the masterplan and handover the developed plots to farmers in six months’ time.

 

Huge sums are required to do this. However, there is no budgetary allocation for Amaravati development. The Amaravati farmers and Opposition parties including Telugu Desam had expectations that the budget would allot funds for Amaravati development.

The YSRC government avoided mentioning about Three Capitals under the decentralized development plan. Earlier too, there was no mention of Three Capitals in the Governor’s speech on the inaugural day of the state assembly budget sessions on March 7 except that the government was committed to decentralising and inclusive governance.

 

The Three Capitals plan had been part of the budgetary speech of finance minister Rajendranath and in the Governor’s speech too in the last two years. Even in the Republic Day speeches, the Three Capitals’ proposal was invariably being mentioned.

Government sources said chief minister Jagan is still discussing with legal experts about the possibility of going to the Supreme Court and challenging the HC verdict. Hence, any comment or statement on the issue now would be inappropriate.

Telugu Desam leaders including party general secretary Nara Lokesh criticised the government for not allocating funds for the Amaravati Capital project despite the orders from the high court.

 

...
Tags: amaravati, three capitals issue, amaravati farmers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu during the AP Budget session. (Photo: Facebook)

AP allots ₹ 43,052 crore for agriculture, allied sectors

The data, however, showed output growth in the mining sector rose to 2.8 per cent in January compared to a rise 2.6 per cent in December, while manufacturing sector output grew 1.1 per cent against a de-growth of 0.9 per cent in December. — Representational image/DC

Factory output expands by 1.3% in January

42 students of the government school in the Viswanagar area of Nandyal town in Kurnool district fell sick after having their mid-day meal at the school premises on Friday. (Representational Photo:DC)

42 students affected by food poisoning at school

Several incidents of food poisoning in hostels and of students falling sick are being reported from erstwhile Adilabad district. (DC file photo)

Food poisoning incidents in student hostels on rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam civic polls: BJP registers landslide victory with 74 of 80 seats

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP leads over 248 seats; SP in 114

Polling staff during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Ramabai Maidan counting centre in Lucknow district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi thanked women, youth and first-time voters for the party’s win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP leaders at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — DC Image

Elections 2022: 4-1 for BJP; AAP gets three-fourths majority in Punjab

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath greets party workers during celebrations at the BJP office following their win in Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->