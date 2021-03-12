Nation Crime 12 Mar 2021 Vizag spying case: N ...
Nation, Crime

Vizag spying case: NIA files fresh charge sheet against ISI man

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
The case pertained to conspiracy by Pakistani ISI agents with their associates based in India to carry out terrorist acts in the country
On instructions of Pakistani ISI agents, Giteli Imran was transferring money into accounts of Navy personnel for passing sensitive and strategic information. —Representational Image/PTI
VISAKHAPATNAM:  National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet against an ISI operative in Visakhapatnam Espionage Case in the NIA special court in Vijayawada.

According to a press release issued by the agency, NIA has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Imran Yakub Giteli @ Giteli Imran, a resident of Gujarat, for his involvement in raising funds for espionage activities in India.

 

The case was initially registered under various sections of IPC and UAPA at Counter Intelligence Police Station, Intelligence Department, Vijayawada. It pertained to conspiracy hatched by Pakistani ISI agents with their associates based in India to carry out terrorist acts in the country. In furtherance of this conspiracy, they were collecting sensitive and classified information relating to vital defence installations.

The agency had earlier filed a charge sheet against 14 accused persons, including three civilians with business interests in Pakistan, on June 15 last year. It has re-registered the case and taken up investigation accordingly.

 

Investigations so far have established that accused Giteli Imran was in contact with Pakistani-based handlers. He also used to meet them during his visits to Pakistan. On instructions of Pakistani ISI agents, he was transferring money into accounts of Navy personnel for passing sensitive and strategic information.

He was raising funds for terrorist activities in the garb of illegal cloth business.
Investigations further revealed that there is an organised network within Pakistan that is utilising services of operatives like Imran Yakub Giteli in India.

 

Tags: visakhapatnam espionage case, imran yakub giteli, vizag espionage case connection isi agents, vizag espionage case pakistan conneciton, national investigative agency
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


