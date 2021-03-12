CM Jagan thanks AP people for standing by YSRC

Jagan Mohan Reddy had started his fight against all odds to bring YSRC to power. — (Photo: Twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress celebrated its 11th Foundation Day in a grand manner across Andhra Pradesh with several party leaders and workers taking part in various events.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter and shared his views on the journey of YSR Congress. "Values and credibility are pillars of YSRC, which aims to achieve ideals of great leader Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. I thank people who have stood by me in difficult times, the leaders who walked with me, and activists who followed me during the 10-year journey", he tweeted.

YSRC leaders hoisted the party flag, cut a cake and paid floral tributes to the photograph of YSR at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. Advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy paid floral tributes to the late chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that after the sudden demise of Dr. Rajasekhar Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy had started his fight against all odds to bring YSRC to power. Though the party was disappointed in year 2014 elections, the party chief efficiently donned the role of Leader of Opposition, which brought immense popularity for the party. This gave the party a prominent place among people.

Terming the recent panchayat election results as people's victory, Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that YSRC will also sweep the municipal and corporation elections.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Vellampalli Srinivas, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao, Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi and others were present at the programme.