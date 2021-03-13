Nation Politics 12 Mar 2021 Campaigning for MLC ...
Nation, Politics

Campaigning for MLC polls ends in Telangana, election on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Forty of the total 71 candidates have not been serious about their campaign
All the candidates have started calling up graduates to vote in their favour. (Representational Image/PTI)
KHAMMAM: Stage is set for polling in Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates’ constituency on Sunday with campaigning ending on Friday.
Total 71 candidates are in fray in the constituency with 5.05 lakh graduate voters, including 87,112 in Khammam district. They will exercise their franchise at 127 polling stations in 40 locations. Thirty nodal officers, 12 sectoral offices, 22 route officers, 153 presiding officers and 153 assistant presiding officers will be among those taking care of polling. Kothagudem district has 42,679 voters and 62 polling stations.

District collector said 22 flying squads and an equal number of video teams will be deployed to ensure that the model code of conduct is not violated. There will be 19 micro observers keeping a vigil against distribution of money to voters. Forty RTC buses have been readied for shifting polling material and personnel to polling stations.

 

State election officer Sasank Goel has asked all returning officers to exercise caution while shifting ballot boxes from reception centres to polling stations and then to strong rooms after polling.

All the candidates have started calling up graduates to vote in their favour. Forty of the total 71 candidates have not been serious about their campaign. Many candidates are concentrating more on their native districts.

Among key candidates in fray are Palla Rajeswara Reddy of TRS, Gujjula Premender Reddy of BJP, Sabavath Ramulu Naik of Congress, M. Kondadaram of Telangana Jana Samithi, Ranirudrama of Yuva Telangana Party, N. Tirmala Rao of AAP candidate, Cheruku Sudhakar of Telangana Inti Party, Jayasarathi Reddy of CPI, and independents Yarala Ashajyothi and Teenmar Mallanna.

 

Tags: khammam-warangal-nalgonda graduate mlc constituency election, mlc elections on march 14, micro observers mlc polls, many mlc candidates not serious about campaign, palla rajeswara reddy, gujjula premender reddy, prof. m kodandaram, ranirudrama
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


